An Open Source Initiative to Help Coronavirus Testing
Usually on It’s FOSS we talk about Linux and open source software with occasional open science stuff.
However, when I stumbled upon a post on Hackaday, I learned about an initiative (OpenCovid19) that tries to promote or develop open-source methodologies to safely test the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
