News
Electrolama to Launch 802.15.4/Zigbee USB Dongle and Raspberry Pi “HAT”

Electrolama (@omerk and friends) has been working on two open-source hardware 802.15.4/Zigbee projects with “zig-a-zig-ah” (aka “zzh”) USB stick based on Texas Instruments CC2652R SimpleLink multi-standard wireless MCU and Zoe (Zigbee + Poe) development board based on Raspberry Pi HAT form factor and powered by TI CC2530 SimpleLink 2.4 GHz SoC alongside CC2592 range extender. Both boards are released under an Apache-based Solderpad Hardware License 2.0, and target users of the Zigbee2MQTT project. The boards could soon also get native support in Home Assistant via the “zigpy-cc” library which adds support in ZHA (Zigbee Home Automation) integration component. Read more

today's leftovers

  • This Week in Linux 96: GNOME 3.36, APT 2.0, systemd, Jellyfin, Collabora Online & More

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got some big news from GNOME, APT & systemd. We’ve also got some new releases from Jellyfin media server, Collabora Online (an online office suite), and a new release from ZorinOS. We’re going to round out this episode with some Linux Gaming news for playing Tetris and a new Space Shooter in your terminal! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • The Humble Sakura Collection Bundle has launched with lots of Linux support

    If you're a fan of Anime, Manga and that sort of thing the Humble Sakura Collection Bundle is officially live and plenty of the titles in this support Linux.

  • Marble Maps - Find your way and explore the world on Android!
  • WordPress 5.4 RC2

    The second release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is now available! WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to be released on March 31 2020, and we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.4 yet, now is the time!

  • OMEMO Specification Sprint

    The past weekend some members of the XMPP community gathered in Düsseldorf to work on the next iteration of the OMEMO Encryption Specification. All of us agree that the result – version 0.4 of XEP-0384 – is a huge step forward and better than ever! On Saturday morning we met up at the Chaosdorf, a local Hacker Space who’s members kindly hosted the sprint. Huge thanks to them for having us! Prior to the sprint we had collected a list of bullet points of topics we wanted to discuss. Among the more urging topics was proper specification of OMEMO for group chats, support for encrypting extension elements other than the body, as well as clarification on how to implement OMEMO without having to use libsignal. While the latter was technically already possible having a clear written documentation on how to do it is very important.

Canonical Promotions of TTX Exercises and ESM

  • On Boxing, Tabletop Exercises and Threat Models

    At Canonical we have recently performed a series of cyber tabletop exercises (TTX). A TTX is an information security preparedness drill where a cyber incident scenario is played out to improve your tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). When performing a TTX it is important to use the same amount of staff and effort as though a real incident were occuring. This helps to uncover deficiencies in your TTPs and address those issues before a real event occurs. Being as efficient as possible is critical during incident response because as time passes data that can help determine root cause is lost and the attacker may still be causing harm to the environment. This past month we performed two TTXs with different groups within Canonical. This type of exercise requires support from the top down, you will be interrupting work for up to a day and it is imperative that the management of each team is behind this effort. At Canonical security is in our DNA and this exercise was performed with full support of everyone within the company.

  • Interana uses ESM to maintain system security while upgrading its customers to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS across public clouds

    Interana, an analytics software provider, enables users to run advanced big data queries on raw customer data and delivers answers in seconds. Their customers include Microsoft, Comcast and Salesforce. Interana’s leading-edge platform is based on Ubuntu and deployed directly inside customers’ public cloud environments. This empowers users with some of the fastest analytics capabilities on the market. However, this also means that they have to schedule large-scale data migrations with each client.

Debian: BackupPC, Typography and Debian/Free Software Activities in February 2020

  • Axel Beckert: Backup over Tor with BackupPC

    I have a Raspberry Pi at my parents home. They have internet access via some ISP using Carrier Grade NAT (CGN). Hence their home router is not reachable via IPv4 from the outside, they do have IPv6 and the devices can also be made accessible via IPv6 via the local router. Did that, was able to access my Raspberry Pi over IPv6 and SSH from the outside. So doing backup of that Raspberry Pi with BackupPC from the outside was a walk in the park. Unfortunately the IPv6 prefix seems to change occasionally and the router only allows to configure explicit IPv6 addresses in firewall rules — so after a prefix change the configured rules no more match the devices IPv6 addresses. Meh.

  • Antoine Beaupré: Font changes

    I have worked a bit on the fonts I use recently. From the main font I use every day in my text editor and terminals to this very website, I did a major and (hopefully) thoughtful overhaul of my typography, in the hope of making things easier to use and, to be honest, just prettier.

  • Markus Koschany: My Free Software Activities in February 2020

    Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in March) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.

  • Utkarsh Gupta: Debian Activities for February 2020

    Here’s my (fifth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in Debian this February.

