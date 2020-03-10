Today in Techrights
- EPO Corruption Under António Campinos: Teaser
- Understanding Thierry Breton: Looking Back
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
- Links 11/3/2020: dav1d 0.6, LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.1, Sculpt OS 20.02, Firefox 74.0, WordPress 5.4 RC2, Git 2.26 RC1
- Links 10/3/2020: Mesa 19.3.5, 4MLinux 32.0 and gThumb 3.9.1 Released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 839 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Electrolama to Launch 802.15.4/Zigbee USB Dongle and Raspberry Pi “HAT”
Electrolama (@omerk and friends) has been working on two open-source hardware 802.15.4/Zigbee projects with “zig-a-zig-ah” (aka “zzh”) USB stick based on Texas Instruments CC2652R SimpleLink multi-standard wireless MCU and Zoe (Zigbee + Poe) development board based on Raspberry Pi HAT form factor and powered by TI CC2530 SimpleLink 2.4 GHz SoC alongside CC2592 range extender. Both boards are released under an Apache-based Solderpad Hardware License 2.0, and target users of the Zigbee2MQTT project. The boards could soon also get native support in Home Assistant via the “zigpy-cc” library which adds support in ZHA (Zigbee Home Automation) integration component.
today's leftovers
Canonical Promotions of TTX Exercises and ESM
Debian: BackupPC, Typography and Debian/Free Software Activities in February 2020
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago