SDL Version 2.0.12 is Out

Development
Gaming
  • SDL version 2.0.12 (stable)
  • SDL 2, the hugely important cross-platform development library updated to 2.0.12

    SDL 2 (Simple DirectMedia Layer) is the go-to solution for many developers doing cross-platform work, providing an API to hook into audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and graphics hardware across various platforms and a big new release is out.

    Lots more gamepads are now supported including: 8BitDo FC30 Pro, 8BitDo M30 GamePad, BDA PS4 Fightpad, HORI Fighting Commander, Hyperkin Duke, Hyperkin X91, MOGA XP5-A Plus, NACON GC-400ES, NVIDIA Controller v01.04, PDP Versus Fighting Pad, Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4, Razer Serval, Stadia Controller, SteelSeries Stratus Duo, Victrix Pro Fight Stick for PS4 and the Xbox One Elite Series 2.

    That is part of why SDL is so awesome, it can make gamepad input so much less of a hassle for developers because it just supports so many of them. If you want a peek into the vast array of input bindings, have a look at this database file.

    With this new release there's also the new functions "SDL_GameControllerTypeForIndex" and "SDL_GameControllerGetType" which allow for developers to easily get the type of gamepad being used and you can override it with "SDL_HINT_GAMECONTROLLERTYPE". Lots more gamepad improvements as well, like functions to get the player index for each pad.

  • SDL 2.0.12 Released For This Important Linux/Cross-Platform Gaming Library

    SDL 2.0.12 is now available as the latest stable update to the Simple DirectMedia Layer that is the library commonly used by cross-platform games as a hardware/software abstraction layer.

    Last week we outlined that SDL 2.0.12 was on the way with initial RISC OS bits, support for the Google Stadia controller and other game controllers, a new video driver for offscreen rendering, ARM NEON optimizations, many bug fixes, and other improvements. On Tuesday night, that stable release happened.

LibreELEC 9.2.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements

LibreELEC 9.2.1 is the first major update in the Leia series based on the Kodi 18 “Leia” open-source media centre software. It’s based on the latest Kodi 18.6 release, which adds numerous bug fixes, and adds support for the WireGuard VPN protocol in settings. Support for Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computers has been slightly improved in this release as well. Among the changes, users can now use the hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 parameter for enabling 4K video playback support. The hdmi_enable_4k=1 option is no longer supported. Read more

Compact Apollo Lake net appliance supports WiFi and LTE too

Aaeon’s compact, rugged “FWS-2275” is an Apollo Lake based networking appliance and edge computer with 3x GbE, USB, serial, DIO, WiFi/BT, and mini-PCIe. Aaeon announced a fanless, industrial net appliance and embedded PC with a compact, 115 x 115 x 44mm footprint and ruggedization features. The FWS-2275 is a slightly smaller and more rugged variation on the similarly Apollo Lake based FWS-2276, which has 4x GbE ports compared to 3x GbE here. The FWS-2275 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures compared to 0 to 40°C on the FWS-2276 and earlier, almost identical FWS-2272. Like these earlier models, it provides vibration and shock resistance of 0.5Grms at 5 to 500Hz and 10G peak acceleration (11m/sec), respectively. Read more

AMD Commits To Accelerate Graphics Driver Support For Linux Kernel

Will 2020 be the year of Linux Desktop? Well, within the past three months, various news regarding the support for Linux has already witnessed it at some level. For instance, Microsoft’s previewed antivirus for Linux and the Linux-based Azure Sphere for IoT solutions or the latest Zen 3 code push by AMD for its 19h family graphic driver. The open-source community is moving swiftly along with propriety stakeholders. And the recent job posting by AMD for Lead Linux kernel developer is cherry on the cake. AMD plans to grasp the market of open-source graphics drivers for Linux. Read more

Zorin Education - The School OS With Game Development Tool

Continuing my previous review, Zorin Education is a computer operating system designed for use in school. Aside from giving complete applications built-in for normal computing, it specifically includes applications for study fields especially math and science. Not only that, today it is perhaps the only OS in the world that include a game making application which is capable to create games for both phone and desktop games. This will make schooling and teaching more fun. For people with prior knowledge, if you are looking for Edubuntu OS continuation, I would love to say you are better to look at Zorin Education more closely. I tried to expose it briefly here by summarizing the school purpose first and game making then. For all teachers and lecturers everywhere, I recommend you to try out this OS. Enjoy! Read more

