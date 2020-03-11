SDL Version 2.0.12 is Out
SDL version 2.0.12 (stable)
SDL 2, the hugely important cross-platform development library updated to 2.0.12
SDL 2 (Simple DirectMedia Layer) is the go-to solution for many developers doing cross-platform work, providing an API to hook into audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and graphics hardware across various platforms and a big new release is out.
Lots more gamepads are now supported including: 8BitDo FC30 Pro, 8BitDo M30 GamePad, BDA PS4 Fightpad, HORI Fighting Commander, Hyperkin Duke, Hyperkin X91, MOGA XP5-A Plus, NACON GC-400ES, NVIDIA Controller v01.04, PDP Versus Fighting Pad, Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4, Razer Serval, Stadia Controller, SteelSeries Stratus Duo, Victrix Pro Fight Stick for PS4 and the Xbox One Elite Series 2.
That is part of why SDL is so awesome, it can make gamepad input so much less of a hassle for developers because it just supports so many of them. If you want a peek into the vast array of input bindings, have a look at this database file.
With this new release there's also the new functions "SDL_GameControllerTypeForIndex" and "SDL_GameControllerGetType" which allow for developers to easily get the type of gamepad being used and you can override it with "SDL_HINT_GAMECONTROLLERTYPE". Lots more gamepad improvements as well, like functions to get the player index for each pad.
SDL 2.0.12 Released For This Important Linux/Cross-Platform Gaming Library
SDL 2.0.12 is now available as the latest stable update to the Simple DirectMedia Layer that is the library commonly used by cross-platform games as a hardware/software abstraction layer.
Last week we outlined that SDL 2.0.12 was on the way with initial RISC OS bits, support for the Google Stadia controller and other game controllers, a new video driver for offscreen rendering, ARM NEON optimizations, many bug fixes, and other improvements. On Tuesday night, that stable release happened.
