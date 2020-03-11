Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Steam Play Proton, Neon Noodles, StarCrossed, Minigalaxy and Lazr

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of March 2020 04:15:56 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam Play Proton 5.0-4 is up fixing Origin, GTA V, Denuvo and more

    Another new release of Steam Play's Proton software is up and while small in number of changes, it's quite a mighty update overall.

    Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.

  • Meal making automation in the Zach-like 'Neon Noodles' feels great

    Neon Noodles released into Early Access a few months ago and since then, I've been directing my robotic chefs around madly trying to improve on their speed and it's quite engrossing. Note: Key from the dev.

    The developer, Vivid Helix, is aiming for a Zachtronics-like experience with games like Opus Magnum (a personal favourite) and so far it does seem like they're succeeding with their aim. Your design and build your own automated kitchen, placing down various logic blocks in a stylish top-down style where you see everything happening.

  • StarCrossed has crazy looking action with a magical girl aesthetic and it's out for Linux now

    StarCrossed, an action-arcade game with a magical girl aesthetic and a cooperative twist has now officially released for Linux shortly after the Windows version became available last month.

    It plays something a little like a classic arcade shooter, except your only weapon is a bright star that you need to bounce between you and your partner to keep the momentum going. A very fun and sweet twist, something like a ridiculously action-packed co-op pong with bright and inviting visuals.

  • A sweet new build of 'Minigalaxy' is out for easy GOG game managing on Linux

    No GOG Galaxy? Not so much of a problem right now with handy open source apps like Minigalaxy and a big new release is up.

    The application has a simple purpose allowing you to login to your GOG account, download and install your games without hassle. It's getting closer towards that goal now with this latest release cleaning it up nicely and adding some useful features.

  • Lazr, the cyberpunk platformer with a love of cloth physics sim has a massive demo update

    Lazr is a cyberpunk platform that's quickly shaping up to be like nothing else, where parts of the level and enemies are made from simulated cloth and a massive demo update is out.

    This comes after the recent Kickstarter funding, which only just managed to scrape past the finishing line due to a bunch of cancellations right at the end. Pleasing to see such a unique take on the action-platformer progressing onward.

    What's new? There's a new boss and boss level, a bunch of major art upgrades, the Hovertank boss got a big upgrade, an adaptive camera is in, laser will cut through cloth more "consistently", lots of new NPCs, a redesign of most levels, grenades are easier to see and hear too.

»

Proton 5.0-4 Released With DXVK 1.5.5

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of March 2020 05:29:50 PM.
  • Proton 5.0-4 Released With DXVK 1.5.5, Denuvo Fixes, Performance Work

    Proton 5.0-4 is out as Valve's Wine-based layer for running Windows games on Linux via Steam Play.

    This latest update to the Proton 5.0 series, which in turn is based on the Wine 5.0 stable code-base, has continued performance enhancements, work around the Denuvo digital rights management, and also pulling in the latest DXVK. DXVK 1.5.5 was released at the end of February with Direct3D 9 additions, various D3D10/D3D11 fixes benefiting an assortment of games, and other corrections for this Direct3D-over-Vulkan implementation.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

LibreELEC 9.2.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements

LibreELEC 9.2.1 is the first major update in the Leia series based on the Kodi 18 “Leia” open-source media centre software. It’s based on the latest Kodi 18.6 release, which adds numerous bug fixes, and adds support for the WireGuard VPN protocol in settings. Support for Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computers has been slightly improved in this release as well. Among the changes, users can now use the hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 parameter for enabling 4K video playback support. The hdmi_enable_4k=1 option is no longer supported. Read more

Compact Apollo Lake net appliance supports WiFi and LTE too

Aaeon’s compact, rugged “FWS-2275” is an Apollo Lake based networking appliance and edge computer with 3x GbE, USB, serial, DIO, WiFi/BT, and mini-PCIe. Aaeon announced a fanless, industrial net appliance and embedded PC with a compact, 115 x 115 x 44mm footprint and ruggedization features. The FWS-2275 is a slightly smaller and more rugged variation on the similarly Apollo Lake based FWS-2276, which has 4x GbE ports compared to 3x GbE here. The FWS-2275 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures compared to 0 to 40°C on the FWS-2276 and earlier, almost identical FWS-2272. Like these earlier models, it provides vibration and shock resistance of 0.5Grms at 5 to 500Hz and 10G peak acceleration (11m/sec), respectively. Read more

AMD Commits To Accelerate Graphics Driver Support For Linux Kernel

Will 2020 be the year of Linux Desktop? Well, within the past three months, various news regarding the support for Linux has already witnessed it at some level. For instance, Microsoft’s previewed antivirus for Linux and the Linux-based Azure Sphere for IoT solutions or the latest Zen 3 code push by AMD for its 19h family graphic driver. The open-source community is moving swiftly along with propriety stakeholders. And the recent job posting by AMD for Lead Linux kernel developer is cherry on the cake. AMD plans to grasp the market of open-source graphics drivers for Linux. Read more

Zorin Education - The School OS With Game Development Tool

Continuing my previous review, Zorin Education is a computer operating system designed for use in school. Aside from giving complete applications built-in for normal computing, it specifically includes applications for study fields especially math and science. Not only that, today it is perhaps the only OS in the world that include a game making application which is capable to create games for both phone and desktop games. This will make schooling and teaching more fun. For people with prior knowledge, if you are looking for Edubuntu OS continuation, I would love to say you are better to look at Zorin Education more closely. I tried to expose it briefly here by summarizing the school purpose first and game making then. For all teachers and lecturers everywhere, I recommend you to try out this OS. Enjoy! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6