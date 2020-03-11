Games: Steam Play Proton, Neon Noodles, StarCrossed, Minigalaxy and Lazr
Steam Play Proton 5.0-4 is up fixing Origin, GTA V, Denuvo and more
Another new release of Steam Play's Proton software is up and while small in number of changes, it's quite a mighty update overall.
Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.
Meal making automation in the Zach-like 'Neon Noodles' feels great
Neon Noodles released into Early Access a few months ago and since then, I've been directing my robotic chefs around madly trying to improve on their speed and it's quite engrossing. Note: Key from the dev.
The developer, Vivid Helix, is aiming for a Zachtronics-like experience with games like Opus Magnum (a personal favourite) and so far it does seem like they're succeeding with their aim. Your design and build your own automated kitchen, placing down various logic blocks in a stylish top-down style where you see everything happening.
StarCrossed has crazy looking action with a magical girl aesthetic and it's out for Linux now
StarCrossed, an action-arcade game with a magical girl aesthetic and a cooperative twist has now officially released for Linux shortly after the Windows version became available last month.
It plays something a little like a classic arcade shooter, except your only weapon is a bright star that you need to bounce between you and your partner to keep the momentum going. A very fun and sweet twist, something like a ridiculously action-packed co-op pong with bright and inviting visuals.
A sweet new build of 'Minigalaxy' is out for easy GOG game managing on Linux
No GOG Galaxy? Not so much of a problem right now with handy open source apps like Minigalaxy and a big new release is up.
The application has a simple purpose allowing you to login to your GOG account, download and install your games without hassle. It's getting closer towards that goal now with this latest release cleaning it up nicely and adding some useful features.
Lazr, the cyberpunk platformer with a love of cloth physics sim has a massive demo update
Lazr is a cyberpunk platform that's quickly shaping up to be like nothing else, where parts of the level and enemies are made from simulated cloth and a massive demo update is out.
This comes after the recent Kickstarter funding, which only just managed to scrape past the finishing line due to a bunch of cancellations right at the end. Pleasing to see such a unique take on the action-platformer progressing onward.
What's new? There's a new boss and boss level, a bunch of major art upgrades, the Hovertank boss got a big upgrade, an adaptive camera is in, laser will cut through cloth more "consistently", lots of new NPCs, a redesign of most levels, grenades are easier to see and hear too.
