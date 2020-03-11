BSD: Exa, EuroBSDcon and OpenBSD
exa a modern replacement for ls command in rust for Linux/Unix
s is a command to show files in Linux and Unix-like operating systems. A ls command first appeared in a version of AT&T UNIX as well as in Multics. BSD and GNU Coreutils package provides the ls command with minor syntax changes. There is now third alternative named exa. It is a modern replacement for ls command.
The Call for Talk and presentation proposals for EuroBSDCon 2020 is now open.
EuroBSDcon is the European technical conference for users and developers of BSD-based systems. The conference will take place September 17-20 2020 in Vienna, Austria. The tutorials will be held on Thursday and Friday to registered participants and the talks are presented to conference attendees on Saturday and Sunday.
The Call for Talk and Presentation proposals period will close on May 24th, 2020. Prospective speakers will be notified of accepteance or otherwise by June 2nd, 2020.
My infrastructure as of 2019
My machines are hosted in 3 different places. First is at Exoscale, second is Vultr and the third is... my flat.
All of them run either OpenBSD on its -current branch, or the latest version of Ubuntu. At this time, that's Ubuntu 19.10. After a couple of years working on OpenBSD ports (i.e. packaging), I believe fresh software is better, security-wise.
They're managed with Ansible. I began my Ansible repository 4 years ago and it has about 1500 commits in it. I wrote the Ansible to fit my needs rather than making generic (and therefore reusable) roles, so it's not public.
I update the OpenBSD machines regularly to a newer OpenBSD snapshot (so of course the process has been automated). For Ubuntu, I prefer to reinstall them, since they're managed by Ansible and they don't have any data on them. Reinstalling machines regularly helps spot missing pieces in Ansible.
All the three sites are as standalone as possible. This is both so that in the case that one gets pwned it won't help the attacker to move laterally, and so that if one is unavailable it shouldn't impact anything else.
