BSD: Exa, EuroBSDcon and OpenBSD

Wednesday 11th of March 2020
BSD
  • exa a modern replacement for ls command in rust for Linux/Unix

    s is a command to show files in Linux and Unix-like operating systems. A ls command first appeared in a version of AT&T UNIX as well as in Multics. BSD and GNU Coreutils package provides the ls command with minor syntax changes. There is now third alternative named exa. It is a modern replacement for ls command.

  • The Call for Talk and presentation proposals for EuroBSDCon 2020 is now open.

    EuroBSDcon is the European technical conference for users and developers of BSD-based systems. The conference will take place September 17-20 2020 in Vienna, Austria. The tutorials will be held on Thursday and Friday to registered participants and the talks are presented to conference attendees on Saturday and Sunday.

    The Call for Talk and Presentation proposals period will close on May 24th, 2020. Prospective speakers will be notified of accepteance or otherwise by June 2nd, 2020.

  • My infrastructure as of 2019

    My machines are hosted in 3 different places. First is at Exoscale, second is Vultr and the third is... my flat.

    All of them run either OpenBSD on its -current branch, or the latest version of Ubuntu. At this time, that's Ubuntu 19.10. After a couple of years working on OpenBSD ports (i.e. packaging), I believe fresh software is better, security-wise.

    They're managed with Ansible. I began my Ansible repository 4 years ago and it has about 1500 commits in it. I wrote the Ansible to fit my needs rather than making generic (and therefore reusable) roles, so it's not public.

    I update the OpenBSD machines regularly to a newer OpenBSD snapshot (so of course the process has been automated). For Ubuntu, I prefer to reinstall them, since they're managed by Ansible and they don't have any data on them. Reinstalling machines regularly helps spot missing pieces in Ansible. Tongue

    All the three sites are as standalone as possible. This is both so that in the case that one gets pwned it won't help the attacker to move laterally, and so that if one is unavailable it shouldn't impact anything else.

More in Tux Machines

LibreELEC 9.2.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements

LibreELEC 9.2.1 is the first major update in the Leia series based on the Kodi 18 “Leia” open-source media centre software. It’s based on the latest Kodi 18.6 release, which adds numerous bug fixes, and adds support for the WireGuard VPN protocol in settings. Support for Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computers has been slightly improved in this release as well. Among the changes, users can now use the hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 parameter for enabling 4K video playback support. The hdmi_enable_4k=1 option is no longer supported. Read more

Compact Apollo Lake net appliance supports WiFi and LTE too

Aaeon’s compact, rugged “FWS-2275” is an Apollo Lake based networking appliance and edge computer with 3x GbE, USB, serial, DIO, WiFi/BT, and mini-PCIe. Aaeon announced a fanless, industrial net appliance and embedded PC with a compact, 115 x 115 x 44mm footprint and ruggedization features. The FWS-2275 is a slightly smaller and more rugged variation on the similarly Apollo Lake based FWS-2276, which has 4x GbE ports compared to 3x GbE here. The FWS-2275 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures compared to 0 to 40°C on the FWS-2276 and earlier, almost identical FWS-2272. Like these earlier models, it provides vibration and shock resistance of 0.5Grms at 5 to 500Hz and 10G peak acceleration (11m/sec), respectively. Read more

AMD Commits To Accelerate Graphics Driver Support For Linux Kernel

Will 2020 be the year of Linux Desktop? Well, within the past three months, various news regarding the support for Linux has already witnessed it at some level. For instance, Microsoft’s previewed antivirus for Linux and the Linux-based Azure Sphere for IoT solutions or the latest Zen 3 code push by AMD for its 19h family graphic driver. The open-source community is moving swiftly along with propriety stakeholders. And the recent job posting by AMD for Lead Linux kernel developer is cherry on the cake. AMD plans to grasp the market of open-source graphics drivers for Linux. Read more

Zorin Education - The School OS With Game Development Tool

Continuing my previous review, Zorin Education is a computer operating system designed for use in school. Aside from giving complete applications built-in for normal computing, it specifically includes applications for study fields especially math and science. Not only that, today it is perhaps the only OS in the world that include a game making application which is capable to create games for both phone and desktop games. This will make schooling and teaching more fun. For people with prior knowledge, if you are looking for Edubuntu OS continuation, I would love to say you are better to look at Zorin Education more closely. I tried to expose it briefly here by summarizing the school purpose first and game making then. For all teachers and lecturers everywhere, I recommend you to try out this OS. Enjoy! Read more

