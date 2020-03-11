In the last few posts we have looked at compiling LibreOffice from scratch using Meson. Contrary to what one might expect it was not particularly difficult, just laborious. The codegen bits (yes, there are several) required some deciphering, but other than that it was fairly straightforward. Unfortunately just compiling source code is not sufficient, as usually one also wants to run the result. Further you'd want the new binaries to behave in the same way as the old ones. This is where things get interesting. Trying to run the main LibreOffice application is not particularly useful because it will almost certainly not work. Fortunately LO provides a bunch of sample and test applications one can use. One of these is a demo app that starts, initialises the LO runtime and opens up a GUI window. Perfect. After a build (which takes an hour) and install the binary is ready to run and produces a … segfault. More annoyingly it produces a segfault without any useful information that would aid in debugging. Time to take out strace. Several attempts later we discover that LO tries to be dynamic and smart. LO consists of >150 shared libraries. Rather than link all of them together, what seems to be happening is that the code tries to determine where the main executable is, then looks up shared libraries relative to that binary, dlopens them and then goes on its merry way. If this fails it crashes somewhere for some reason I chose not to dig into. This debugging brought up an interesting discovery about naming. One of the libraries is called SAL, so naturally you would expect the actual file to be called libsal.so. This is also what the Makefile defining the library calls it. But that is not its actual name. Instead it is is libsallo.so. Somewhere within the bowels of the 150 000 lines of Make that make (ha) up the system, some (but not all) library names get an lo appended to them. There does not seem to be any logic to which ones, but fine, they can at least be fixed with manual work.