GNOME 3.36 Released
GNOME 3.36 Released with New Lock Screen, Better Performance
As those of you who read our recent feature roundup will know GNOME 3.36 is a pretty big update with a wealth of improvements and several new user-facing features in tow.
The new release even manages to sneak in a couple of unexpected, but very welcome, changes too, like a new GNOME Extensions app.
New Features And Changes In GNOME 3.36 (To Be Released Today)
GNOME 3.36 will be released today after its regular 6-month development cycle. Read on to find out what new features and improvements are included with this release.
GNOME 3.36 Set To Be Released Today With Ongoing Wayland + Performance Improvements
GNOME 3.36 is slated to be released today so here is a look back at much of the prominent work being introduced in this six month update to the GNOME desktop.
Among the many changes coming with GNOME 3.36 that have been on our radar include:
- Many performance improvements like batching clipping rectangles and other performance tuning. Many performance improvements throughout, continuing the trend in recent years of performance optimizations for the desktop. Intermediate ShadowFB support is another one of the performance additions for helping the GNOME Shell when running on software rasterizers like LLVMpipe. There is also ongoing improvements for GNOME on secondary GPUs driven by DisplayLink adapters.
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen
Red Hat's Matthias Clasen had the honor of announcing GNOME 3.36 as the latest half-year update to the GNOME 3 desktop environment.
This morning we published our GNOME 3.36 feature overview outlining all of the fascinating work that caught our eye from continued (X)Wayland enhancements to performance improvements to other items. Clasen in the mailing list announcement called out attention to...
GNOME 3.36 “Gresik” Desktop Environment Released, This Is What’s New
Dubbed “Gresik” after the GNOME Asia Summit 2019 conference that took place in Gresik, Indonesia, GNOME 3.36 is a major release that promises many great additions to the open-source desktop environment used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions.
Highlights of the GNOME 3.36 release include updated login and unlock screens with a much-improved and modern design for a smoother and faster logging in and unlocking experience, and a more polished GNOME Shell that makes it easier to create app folders using drag and drop in the app grid, and offers a smoother workspace switch experience.
