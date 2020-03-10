Amazon Has Launched Its Own GNU/Linux Distribution
Amazon Has Launched Its Own Linux Distribution But It’s Not for Everyone
Before you get too excited and try to install and run it, I must tell you that it’s not your regular Linux distribution like Ubuntu, Fedora or Debian. What is it then?
Amazon teases Bottlerocket, its take on Linux specifically for running containers
Amazon Web Services has begun previewing Bottlerocket, a new open-source Linux distribution designed for running containers.
There are two main ideas behind Bottlerocket. The first is to make it easier to automate OS updates by applying them in a single step, rather than package by package. According to AWS, this will also improve uptime "by minimizing update failures and enabling easy update rollbacks."
The second part of the rationale is to strip down the OS so it only contains what is needed to run containers.
AWS launches Bottlerocket, a Linux-based OS for container hosting
AWS has launched its own open-source operating system for running containers on both virtual machines and bare metal hosts. Bottlerocket, as the new OS is called, is basically a stripped-down Linux distribution that’s akin to projects like CoreOS’s now-defunct Container Linux and Google’s container-optimized OS. The OS is currently in its developer preview phase, but you can test it as an Amazon Machine Image for EC2 (and by extension, under Amazon EKS, too).
Bottlerocket: New Linux-Based OS By Amazon To Host And Run Containers
The footprints of Linux are increasing day by day and the latest addition to this is the Bottlerocket. It is a Linux-based operating system built by Amazon Web Services. This open-source OS targets to host and run the containers on virtual machines or bare metal hosts.
According to the Nucleus Research survey, Amazon is already a dominant platform with over 80% of the cloud-based containers running on AWS. Hence, Bottlerocket is a new and free addition that supports both the Kubernetes and Docker’s images.
Bottlerocket is a new Linux-based operating system by AWS for container hosting
Introduced recently, Bottlerocket is a new Linux-based operating system built by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that is specifically catered to running containers on virtual machines or bare metal hosts. It has a number of features that can help ease the automation of OS updates, improve security, and help with the integration and deployment of containers.
First, unlike most operating systems today that update on a package-by-package basis, updates to Bottlerocket are applied in a single step. Also, the OS uses an image-based model. This ensures that updates can also be rolled back in their entirety, if necessary. This results in increased uptime for container applications, seamless fleet-wide updates, and lower error rates.
Amazon AWS Launches Linux-Based Bottlerocket For Hosting Containers
AWS open-sourced Bottlerocket today as an open-source operating system for container hostings. Bottlerocket is a stripped-down Linux OS that supports Docker images and other OCI-supported platforms. Bottlerocket relies upon an image model rather than a package update system. Bottlerocket also makes some other interesting design choices like using DM-VERITY with a predominantly read-only file-system. They also disable SSH and shell support to the OS itself in the name of security, among other measures.
AWS launches Bottlerocket of a container host
AWS has pulled the covers off Bottlerocket, a new Linux-based operating system for hosting and running containers on virtual machines or bare metal hosts.
According to AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr, the project “reflects much of what we have learned over the years” and supports Docker images and others conforming to the Open Container Initiative image format.
AWS’s new offering apparently applies updates in a single step which contrasts with the usual package-wise approach and lends itself better to automation via the container orchestrators it also integrates with. Should an update fail, leaving the system unable to reboot to the new image, Bottlerocket is said to automatically roll back, while workload failures can trigger workflows for manual rollbacks.
AWS debuts Bottlerocket, an open-source operating system for container apps
Amazon Web Services Inc. today announced the debut of a new, open-source operating system for software containers that runs on bare metal servers or virtual machines.
AWS Bottlerocket is currently available in preview, and is a stripped down operating system comprised of only the components that are absolutely essential to get containers up and running. It supports both Docker images and others that conform to the Open Container Initiative or OCI image format.
