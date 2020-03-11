AMD Commits To Accelerate Graphics Driver Support For Linux Kernel
Will 2020 be the year of Linux Desktop? Well, within the past three months, various news regarding the support for Linux has already witnessed it at some level. For instance, Microsoft’s previewed antivirus for Linux and the Linux-based Azure Sphere for IoT solutions or the latest Zen 3 code push by AMD for its 19h family graphic driver.
The open-source community is moving swiftly along with propriety stakeholders. And the recent job posting by AMD for Lead Linux kernel developer is cherry on the cake. AMD plans to grasp the market of open-source graphics drivers for Linux.
