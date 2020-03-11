Compact Apollo Lake net appliance supports WiFi and LTE too
Aaeon’s compact, rugged “FWS-2275” is an Apollo Lake based networking appliance and edge computer with 3x GbE, USB, serial, DIO, WiFi/BT, and mini-PCIe.
Aaeon announced a fanless, industrial net appliance and embedded PC with a compact, 115 x 115 x 44mm footprint and ruggedization features. The FWS-2275 is a slightly smaller and more rugged variation on the similarly Apollo Lake based FWS-2276, which has 4x GbE ports compared to 3x GbE here.
The FWS-2275 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures compared to 0 to 40°C on the FWS-2276 and earlier, almost identical FWS-2272. Like these earlier models, it provides vibration and shock resistance of 0.5Grms at 5 to 500Hz and 10G peak acceleration (11m/sec), respectively.
