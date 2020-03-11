LibreELEC 9.2.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements
LibreELEC 9.2.1 is the first major update in the Leia series based on the Kodi 18 “Leia” open-source media centre software. It’s based on the latest Kodi 18.6 release, which adds numerous bug fixes, and adds support for the WireGuard VPN protocol in settings.
Support for Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computers has been slightly improved in this release as well. Among the changes, users can now use the hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 parameter for enabling 4K video playback support. The hdmi_enable_4k=1 option is no longer supported.
