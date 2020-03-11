Firefox Has an Official Flatpak App, Here’s How to Install It
After already being available as a Snap app in the Snap Store, the Mozilla Firefox web browser is now also installable as a Flatpak app from Flathub.
Senior software engineer Mihai Tabara announced earlier this week that his team over at Mozilla managed to successfully build Flatpaks of the upcoming Firefox 75 release.
Early builds have been published in the Flathub store into the beta channel for early adopters who want to install the web browser on their favorite GNU/Linux distribution using this universal binary format.
Also: Firefox 75 Enters Development with Revamped Address Bar
