Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of March 2020 05:48:16 PM Filed under
Development
  • What you need to know about variables in Emacs

    If you're new to Emacs, visit Sacha Chua's excellent list of resources for Emacs beginners. This article assumes you're familiar with common Emacs terminology and that you know how to read and evaluate basic snippets of Elisp code. Ideally, you should also have heard of variable scope and how it works in another programming language. The examples also assume you use a fairly recent Emacs version (v.25 or later).

    The Elisp manual includes everything there is to know, but it is written for people who already know what they are looking for (and it is really great for that). But many people want resources that explain Elisp concepts at a higher level and reduce the amount of information to the most useful bits. This article is my attempt to respond to that—to give readers a good grasp of the basics so they can use them for their configuration and make it easier for people to look up some detail in the manual.

  • PMD – Source code analyzer to find programming flaws

    Writing code has never been an easy task. Most of the applications in the market have hundreds of lines of code. An example is one of the most popular games, Minecraft, which has at least 4,815,162,342 lines of code.

    Maintaining this code and ensuring that it is sustainable is not an easy task. Luckily, we have several tools available to help you manage your source code. One of these tools is PMD.

    PMD is an opensource code analyzer that checks for errors in your code and generates a report. It scans your source code and checks for issues and bugs like; dead code, empty statements, open curly braces, declared and unused variables, duplicated code, and naming issues. These are but a few examples.

  • The character that swallowed a week

    In the last few posts we have looked at compiling LibreOffice from scratch using Meson. Contrary to what one might expect it was not particularly difficult, just laborious. The codegen bits (yes, there are several) required some deciphering, but other than that it was fairly straightforward. Unfortunately just compiling source code is not sufficient, as usually one also wants to run the result. Further you'd want the new binaries to behave in the same way as the old ones. This is where things get interesting.

    Trying to run the main LibreOffice application is not particularly useful because it will almost certainly not work. Fortunately LO provides a bunch of sample and test applications one can use. One of these is a demo app that starts, initialises the LO runtime and opens up a GUI window. Perfect. After a build (which takes an hour) and install the binary is ready to run and produces a … segfault. More annoyingly it produces a segfault without any useful information that would aid in debugging.

    Time to take out strace. Several attempts later we discover that LO tries to be dynamic and smart. LO consists of >150 shared libraries. Rather than link all of them together, what seems to be happening is that the code tries to determine where the main executable is, then looks up shared libraries relative to that binary, dlopens them and then goes on its merry way. If this fails it crashes somewhere for some reason I chose not to dig into. This debugging brought up an interesting discovery about naming. One of the libraries is called SAL, so naturally you would expect the actual file to be called libsal.so. This is also what the Makefile defining the library calls it. But that is not its actual name. Instead it is is libsallo.so. Somewhere within the bowels of the 150 000 lines of Make that make (ha) up the system, some (but not all) library names get an lo appended to them. There does not seem to be any logic to which ones, but fine, they can at least be fixed with manual work.

  • 50 Frequently Asked Programming Interview Questions and Answers

    Programming or coding has been occupying the practical world for a long period of time now. Our modern world offers a huge opportunity for those with a computer science background. In fact, people from other sectors, as well, train themselves additionally to enter this world of opportunity. Hence, candidates expecting a decent job of programming should definitely prepare themselves for the upcoming programming interview questions. Here, every interview question requires a smart answer to the board’s smart inquiry. Programming Interview Questions usually include questions of three categories – Data structure, algorithms, and logical questions as well.

»

More in Tux Machines

LibreELEC 9.2.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements

LibreELEC 9.2.1 is the first major update in the Leia series based on the Kodi 18 “Leia” open-source media centre software. It’s based on the latest Kodi 18.6 release, which adds numerous bug fixes, and adds support for the WireGuard VPN protocol in settings. Support for Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computers has been slightly improved in this release as well. Among the changes, users can now use the hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 parameter for enabling 4K video playback support. The hdmi_enable_4k=1 option is no longer supported. Read more

Compact Apollo Lake net appliance supports WiFi and LTE too

Aaeon’s compact, rugged “FWS-2275” is an Apollo Lake based networking appliance and edge computer with 3x GbE, USB, serial, DIO, WiFi/BT, and mini-PCIe. Aaeon announced a fanless, industrial net appliance and embedded PC with a compact, 115 x 115 x 44mm footprint and ruggedization features. The FWS-2275 is a slightly smaller and more rugged variation on the similarly Apollo Lake based FWS-2276, which has 4x GbE ports compared to 3x GbE here. The FWS-2275 supports 0 to 50°C temperatures compared to 0 to 40°C on the FWS-2276 and earlier, almost identical FWS-2272. Like these earlier models, it provides vibration and shock resistance of 0.5Grms at 5 to 500Hz and 10G peak acceleration (11m/sec), respectively. Read more

AMD Commits To Accelerate Graphics Driver Support For Linux Kernel

Will 2020 be the year of Linux Desktop? Well, within the past three months, various news regarding the support for Linux has already witnessed it at some level. For instance, Microsoft’s previewed antivirus for Linux and the Linux-based Azure Sphere for IoT solutions or the latest Zen 3 code push by AMD for its 19h family graphic driver. The open-source community is moving swiftly along with propriety stakeholders. And the recent job posting by AMD for Lead Linux kernel developer is cherry on the cake. AMD plans to grasp the market of open-source graphics drivers for Linux. Read more

Zorin Education - The School OS With Game Development Tool

Continuing my previous review, Zorin Education is a computer operating system designed for use in school. Aside from giving complete applications built-in for normal computing, it specifically includes applications for study fields especially math and science. Not only that, today it is perhaps the only OS in the world that include a game making application which is capable to create games for both phone and desktop games. This will make schooling and teaching more fun. For people with prior knowledge, if you are looking for Edubuntu OS continuation, I would love to say you are better to look at Zorin Education more closely. I tried to expose it briefly here by summarizing the school purpose first and game making then. For all teachers and lecturers everywhere, I recommend you to try out this OS. Enjoy! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6