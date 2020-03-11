Kubuntu Linux 19.10 for a digital painting workstation: Reasons and Install guide. As you probably knows if you follow my blog, I'm using exclusively a GNU/Linux operating system for my workstation. I produce everything I do with it (webcomic, website, book, freelance, videos, etc...) and all of that since more than ten years now. Along the way, I tried so many existing solution for my workstation!.. And that's not a little journey because on this type of systems the options are numerous as you can see by yourself on this graph representing the development of various Linux distributions.. From April 2018 to end 2019, I used the same distro: Kubuntu 18.04 LTS and I was happy with it. It's even the first time I stick 1,5 year with the same operating system. I updated it recently to the latest version of Kubuntu 19.10 and this version made me even happier! So, I decided to take notes on the way while reinstalling everything as I did over the last ten years when I wrote my previous five long install guide. Then the notes transformed into a draft, and now you'll find on this article two parts. First, my reasons to use it and why I advice it for a digital painting workstation. In a second and last part, I'll detail my tips, command-lines and methods to adapt the base Kubuntu install into an operating system similar to the one I use.

Programming Leftovers What you need to know about variables in Emacs If you're new to Emacs, visit Sacha Chua's excellent list of resources for Emacs beginners. This article assumes you're familiar with common Emacs terminology and that you know how to read and evaluate basic snippets of Elisp code. Ideally, you should also have heard of variable scope and how it works in another programming language. The examples also assume you use a fairly recent Emacs version (v.25 or later). The Elisp manual includes everything there is to know, but it is written for people who already know what they are looking for (and it is really great for that). But many people want resources that explain Elisp concepts at a higher level and reduce the amount of information to the most useful bits. This article is my attempt to respond to that—to give readers a good grasp of the basics so they can use them for their configuration and make it easier for people to look up some detail in the manual.

PMD – Source code analyzer to find programming flaws Writing code has never been an easy task. Most of the applications in the market have hundreds of lines of code. An example is one of the most popular games, Minecraft, which has at least 4,815,162,342 lines of code. Maintaining this code and ensuring that it is sustainable is not an easy task. Luckily, we have several tools available to help you manage your source code. One of these tools is PMD. PMD is an opensource code analyzer that checks for errors in your code and generates a report. It scans your source code and checks for issues and bugs like; dead code, empty statements, open curly braces, declared and unused variables, duplicated code, and naming issues. These are but a few examples.

The character that swallowed a week In the last few posts we have looked at compiling LibreOffice from scratch using Meson. Contrary to what one might expect it was not particularly difficult, just laborious. The codegen bits (yes, there are several) required some deciphering, but other than that it was fairly straightforward. Unfortunately just compiling source code is not sufficient, as usually one also wants to run the result. Further you'd want the new binaries to behave in the same way as the old ones. This is where things get interesting. Trying to run the main LibreOffice application is not particularly useful because it will almost certainly not work. Fortunately LO provides a bunch of sample and test applications one can use. One of these is a demo app that starts, initialises the LO runtime and opens up a GUI window. Perfect. After a build (which takes an hour) and install the binary is ready to run and produces a … segfault. More annoyingly it produces a segfault without any useful information that would aid in debugging. Time to take out strace. Several attempts later we discover that LO tries to be dynamic and smart. LO consists of >150 shared libraries. Rather than link all of them together, what seems to be happening is that the code tries to determine where the main executable is, then looks up shared libraries relative to that binary, dlopens them and then goes on its merry way. If this fails it crashes somewhere for some reason I chose not to dig into. This debugging brought up an interesting discovery about naming. One of the libraries is called SAL, so naturally you would expect the actual file to be called libsal.so. This is also what the Makefile defining the library calls it. But that is not its actual name. Instead it is is libsallo.so. Somewhere within the bowels of the 150 000 lines of Make that make (ha) up the system, some (but not all) library names get an lo appended to them. There does not seem to be any logic to which ones, but fine, they can at least be fixed with manual work.

50 Frequently Asked Programming Interview Questions and Answers Programming or coding has been occupying the practical world for a long period of time now. Our modern world offers a huge opportunity for those with a computer science background. In fact, people from other sectors, as well, train themselves additionally to enter this world of opportunity. Hence, candidates expecting a decent job of programming should definitely prepare themselves for the upcoming programming interview questions. Here, every interview question requires a smart answer to the board’s smart inquiry. Programming Interview Questions usually include questions of three categories – Data structure, algorithms, and logical questions as well.