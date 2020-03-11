Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Headlines, FLOSS Weekly, Linux Phone and Desktop, Python and mintCast
-
LHS Episode #331: Roundtable Q&A
Hello and welcome to Episode 331 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we bring listeners on to talk with us and field questions from the chat. We discuss Hamvention and COVID-19, FT-8, antenna designs, amateur radio exams, new acquisitions and much, much more. Thank you to all who participated and thank you to all our supporters, Patreons and benefactors. We couldn't do this without you.
-
2020-03-11 | Linux Headlines
Docker, VMware, and Amazon all have big announcements, a new organization is launched to shepherd the open source microservices ecosystem, and more.
-
FLOSS Weekly 569: News Potpourri
Randal Schwartz and Jonathan Bennett talk about current news within the world of open-source software and technology.
-
Linux Phone and Desktop | Why You Should Use Them
Linux Phone and Desktop | Why You Should Use Them Does Windows or your iPhone really work for you? Are you waiting on updates? Emptying your wallet just to run into problems down the road with them? Well, I've seen pretty much it all in the 20+ years in IT support and want to share why I use Linux and think you should at least know about it and try to use it.
-
Test and Code: 105: TAP: Test Anything Protocol - Matt Layman
The Test Anything Protocol, or TAP, is a way to record test results in a language agnostic way, predates XML by about 10 years, and is still alive and kicking.
Matt Layman has contributed to Python in many ways, including his educational newsletter, and his Django podcast, Django Riffs.
Matt is also the maintainer of tap.py and pytest-tap, two tools that bring the Test Anything Protocol to Python.
In this episode, Matt and I discuss TAP, it's history, his involvement, and some cool use cases for it.
-
mintCast 330 – Debbie Does Beta
First up, in our Wanderings, Leo tries out LMDE, Bo keeps things to himself, Tony Hughes returns with ALT Linux adventures, Moss boogies from Budgie, and Joe tries out scrcpy (screen copy).
Then, our news we have plenty of Linux Mint and LMDE news, Raspberry Pi fixes its USB, apt upgrades, and more.
-
Python Programming Leftovers
GNU Debugger and Assembler
Security Leftovers
‘Pop Shell’ Wants to Bring Proper Tiling Window Features to GNOME Shell
If you love the look of tiling window managers but don’t fancy giving up your creature comforts, keep an eye on Pop Shell — it’s a new GNOME extension in development and it’s left me seriously impressed. Pop Shell pitches itself as a “keyboard-driven layer for GNOME Shell which allows for quick and sensible navigation and management of windows”. Or to put it another way it’s i3-gap, but in GNOME Shell, natively, with all the raw power that comes from having fine-grained keyboard control PLUS all the niceties that come from having a full-bodied desktop environment too.
