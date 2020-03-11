Python Programming Leftovers Wing Tips: Goto-Definition From the Interactive Shells in Wing Pro In this Wing Tip we'll take a quick look at a lesser-known but often useful feature in Wing Pro: Jumping from symbols in the integrated shells to their point of definition in source code. This makes it a snap to bridge from runtime symbols to the source code where they are actually defined and used.

Using the Python defaultdict Type for Handling Missing Keys A common problem that you can face when working with Python dictionaries is to try to access or modify keys that don’t exist in the dictionary. This will raise a KeyError and break up your code execution. To handle these kinds of situations, the standard library provides the Python defaultdict type, a dictionary-like class that’s available for you in collections. The Python defaultdict type behaves almost exactly like a regular Python dictionary, but if you try to access or modify a missing key, then defaultdict will automatically create the key and generate a default value for it. This makes defaultdict a valuable option for handling missing keys in dictionaries.

Private Methods in Python Let me preface this article by emphasizing that understanding object-oriented programming (OOP) is crucial if you want to learn Python. One aspect of OOP is to learn how to define and use private methods. In this article, I will teach you how to create private methods, when to use them, and why they are necessary.

Planned architectural work for PyData/Sparse A lot of behind the scenes work has been taking place on PyData/Sparse. Not so much in terms of code, more in terms of research and community/team building. I've more-or-less decided to use the structure and the research behind the Tensor Algebra Compiler, the work of Fredrik Kjolstad and his collaborators at MIT.

GNU Debugger and Assembler Debugging Gdb Using rr: Ptrace Emulation Someone tried using rr to debug gdb and reported an rr issue because it didn't work. With some effort I was able to fix a couple of bugs and get it working for simple cases. Using improved debuggers to improve debuggers feels good! The main problem when running gdb under rr is the need to emulate ptrace. We had the same problem when we wanted to debug rr replay under rr. In Linux a process can only have a single ptracer. rr needs to ptrace all the processes it's recording — in this case gdb and the process(es) it's debugging. Gdb needs to ptrace the process(es) it's debugging, but they can't be ptraced by both gdb and rr. rr circumvents the problem by emulating ptrace: gdb doesn't really ptrace its debuggees, as far as the kernel is concerned, but instead rr emulates gdb's ptrace calls. (I think in principle any ptrace user, e.g. gdb or strace, could support nested ptracing in this way, although it's a lot of work so I'm not surprised they don't.) Most of the ptrace machinery that gdb needs already worked in rr, and we have quite a few ptrace tests to prove it. All I had to do to get gdb working for simple cases was to fix a couple of corner-case bugs. rr has to synthesize SIGCHLD signals sent to the emulated ptracer; these signals weren't interacting properly with sigsuspend. For some reason gdb spawns a ptraced process, then kills it with SIGKILL and waits for it to exit; that wait has to be emulated by rr because in Linux regular "wait" syscalls can only wait for a non-child process if the waiter is ptracing the target process, and under rr gdb is not really the ptracer, so the native wait doesn't work. We already had logic for that, but it wasn't working for process exits triggered by signals, so I had to rework that, which was actually pretty hard (see the rr issue for horrible details).

GNU Assembler Adds New Options For Mitigating Load Value Injection Attack Yesterday the Load Value Injection (LVI) vulnerability was disclosed by Intel and researchers and affecting newer Intel CPUs with SGX and requiring mitigations outside of all the speculative execution mitigations the past two years. The GNU Assembler patches adding new options for mitigation have now been merged to Git master. As outlined yesterday, the LVI mitigations noted by the researchers would be inserting LFENCE barriers before every vulnerable load instruction. That amounts to what has been merged today for the GNU Assembler (Gas), but it's not enabled by default and there is control over where the lfence barriers should be inserted.