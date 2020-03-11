IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Laying a foundation for more secure computing: Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Common Criteria
From Linux containers and Kubernetes to edge computing and 5G, modern computing advancements have spread far and wide across the hybrid cloud. But at the center of almost all IT deployments, whether in a core datacenter, at the network’s edge or in the public, is the operating system and, frequently, that operating system is Linux. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) remains the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, and Red Hat is committed to continuing to deliver our flagship operating system as a more secure platform for even the most sensitive workloads.
Setting yourself up for success while working remotely
Remote work is not easy. While there are perks to being remote, it is a mind-shift and takes some getting used to. Talk to anybody that works remotely, and they will likely tell you some of the biggest challenges of remote work are feeling disconnected and a loss of regime. Here are my tips gathered from 10 years as a remote worker on how to set yourself and your team up to work remotely successfully.
Where LoopBack is headed in 2020
LoopBack is a Node.js and TypeScript framework that you can use to build APIs and microservices. IBMers are active maintainers of the LoopBack project, which integrates with our API Connect product offering. In this blog post, we look back at a few highlights from 2019 and talk about what we have planned for 2020—and how you can get involved!
In 2020, we have three major goals to make the LoopBack project more accessible and promote a greater adoption of the project.
Red Hat and the value of sharing
Back in September in Milan, with more than 350 very attentive people, the first Italian edition of the OpenShift Commons Gathering event took place. The event, which brings together experts from all over the world to discuss open source projects that support the OpenShift and Kubernetes ecosystem, as well as analyzing best practices on native cloud applications and deepening container technologies, brought together developers, DevOps experts and system administrators, to explore the evolution of container technologies in order to make them effective and safe on a large scale. A day full of ideas and reflections, thanks also to the presence of Red Hat experts and above all of the users who brought their testimonies.
Bullet journaling for sysadmins
Bullet journaling is an organizational style that uses bullets, or bulleted lists, to focus your productivity requirements into intentions. In other words, this type of journaling helps you organize your thoughts and your tasks into easy to handle task "chunks" as bulleted items. This method allows you to prioritize and organize your tasks so that requirements and milestones don't get missed.
The bottom line is that, as system administrators, our lives are generally dealt with by interrupts. We set off on a task, someone calls with a problem (an interrupt), and we're off on a tangent to fix it. By the time we get back to the task at hand, we can lose our impetus. These lists will help you to refocus after an inevitable interrupt, to avoid losing your momentum.
5 questions to ask when choosing an open hybrid cloud platform
The cost of maintaining existing IT means that organizations are often not able to dedicate as much money to innovation as they would like. Startups without this barrier are able to spend the majority of their budgets on innovation. Organizations looking to compete with startups and new market entrants need to shift the balance of their budgets to transformation. An open hybrid cloud platform needs to allow organizations to transfer more of their IT budgets to transformation.
Python Programming Leftovers
GNU Debugger and Assembler
Security Leftovers
‘Pop Shell’ Wants to Bring Proper Tiling Window Features to GNOME Shell
If you love the look of tiling window managers but don’t fancy giving up your creature comforts, keep an eye on Pop Shell — it’s a new GNOME extension in development and it’s left me seriously impressed. Pop Shell pitches itself as a “keyboard-driven layer for GNOME Shell which allows for quick and sensible navigation and management of windows”. Or to put it another way it’s i3-gap, but in GNOME Shell, natively, with all the raw power that comes from having fine-grained keyboard control PLUS all the niceties that come from having a full-bodied desktop environment too.
