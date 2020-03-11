Our Czech LibreOffice community attends events around the country, spreading the word about LibreOffice, free software and open standards. Today, Petr Valach reports back from InstallFest, which took place on 29 February and 1 March. InstallFest focuses on GNU/Linux, helping new users to install the operating system, but also has lectures and stands for many other free and open source software projects… For the first time this year, the LibreOffice community attended the InstallFest conference. The following is a summary of the knowledge and insights we gained there… The vast majority of visitors were from younger generations – often high school or even elementary school pupils. The new mobile application from Collabora, released just a few days before – and surprisingly, almost no one knew about it – aroused great interest. Collabora Office Mobile has proven to be a highly featureful and functional alternative for the desktop version – although it has a limited range of features, but its capabilities are surprising.

Prolific ACO shader compiler back-end developer Timur Kristóf has managed to land his latest improvements in Mesa 20.1-devel for this alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM back-end supported so far by the RADV Vulkan driver. This latest addition to ACO is support for compiling tessellation control/evaluation shaders. This expanded support around tessellation shaders required a fair amount of reworking but ultimately appears to be in order and now all shader stages with ACO in RADV are enabled.

For those who are interested in the details of graphics synchronization: Jason Ekstrand describes in detail the value of explicit synchronization, the reason why we can't have it now, and a proposal for eventually making it possible to go explicit. "Explicit synchronization is the future of graphics and media. At least, that seems to be the consensus among all the graphics people I've talked to. I had a chat with one of the lead Android graphics engineers recently who told me that doing explicit sync from the start was one of the best engineering decisions Android ever made. It's also the direction being taken by more modern APIs such as Vulkan."

Python Programming Leftovers Wing Tips: Goto-Definition From the Interactive Shells in Wing Pro In this Wing Tip we'll take a quick look at a lesser-known but often useful feature in Wing Pro: Jumping from symbols in the integrated shells to their point of definition in source code. This makes it a snap to bridge from runtime symbols to the source code where they are actually defined and used.

Using the Python defaultdict Type for Handling Missing Keys A common problem that you can face when working with Python dictionaries is to try to access or modify keys that don’t exist in the dictionary. This will raise a KeyError and break up your code execution. To handle these kinds of situations, the standard library provides the Python defaultdict type, a dictionary-like class that’s available for you in collections. The Python defaultdict type behaves almost exactly like a regular Python dictionary, but if you try to access or modify a missing key, then defaultdict will automatically create the key and generate a default value for it. This makes defaultdict a valuable option for handling missing keys in dictionaries.

Private Methods in Python Let me preface this article by emphasizing that understanding object-oriented programming (OOP) is crucial if you want to learn Python. One aspect of OOP is to learn how to define and use private methods. In this article, I will teach you how to create private methods, when to use them, and why they are necessary.

Planned architectural work for PyData/Sparse A lot of behind the scenes work has been taking place on PyData/Sparse. Not so much in terms of code, more in terms of research and community/team building. I've more-or-less decided to use the structure and the research behind the Tensor Algebra Compiler, the work of Fredrik Kjolstad and his collaborators at MIT.