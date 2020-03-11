Today in Techrights
- Same as the Old Boss
- The Battle Against Software Patents Rages on
- EPO Corruption Under António Campinos: Part 1 – António and the Balkan Express Connection
- Seattle Police Repeatedly Falling Behind Its Own Promised Schedules, Admitting There Are Almost 3,000 Pages in Its Report About Arrest for Paedophilia in the Mansion of Bill Gates
Kernel: Ekstrand, Trivia, RADV
LibreOffice at InstallFest 2020, Prague, 29 February – 1 March
Our Czech LibreOffice community attends events around the country, spreading the word about LibreOffice, free software and open standards. Today, Petr Valach reports back from InstallFest, which took place on 29 February and 1 March. InstallFest focuses on GNU/Linux, helping new users to install the operating system, but also has lectures and stands for many other free and open source software projects… For the first time this year, the LibreOffice community attended the InstallFest conference. The following is a summary of the knowledge and insights we gained there… The vast majority of visitors were from younger generations – often high school or even elementary school pupils. The new mobile application from Collabora, released just a few days before – and surprisingly, almost no one knew about it – aroused great interest. Collabora Office Mobile has proven to be a highly featureful and functional alternative for the desktop version – although it has a limited range of features, but its capabilities are surprising.
Python Programming Leftovers
GNU Debugger and Assembler
