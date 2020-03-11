Games: Amoeba Battle, Two Point Hospital: Off The Grid, Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy, Flat Earths! and More
-
Amoeba Battle is a real-time strategy game on a microscopic scale with a Battle Royale
Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action, a title that's somewhat a mouthful and it was a surprise when it released on Steam earlier this month coming out of nowhere. Note: The developer, Grab Games, sent a key.
Unlike many other RTS titles, you don't build up a base in Amoeba Battle and you're not controlling humans either. Instead, you take charge of and direct around microscopic life competing for dominance. It's weirdly cute and ridiculously inviting, with a quite beautiful watercolour style to everything that captured my heart instantly as a big RTS fan.
-
Two Point Hospital is going green in the 'Off The Grid' DLC this month
Releasing on March 18, Two Point Hospital: Off The Grid from Two Point Studios and SEGA will take your hospital building to somewhere quite different.
Much like previous DLC releases there will be new maps to building through and some new illnesses. They said it will have a total of 35 new illnesses, although only 9 of these will have new visuals and you will also be using brand new treatment rooms too. The weird and wonderful ailments people catch in Two Point Hospital is definitely one of the highlights, so more is welcome.
-
Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy is a really good looking choice-rich fantasy Visual Novel
Currently in Early Access, Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy is a fantasy Visual Novel with a Steampunk theme and it's going to be releasing in full on March 20 with Linux support.
-
Flat Earths! is an absolutely brilliant free multiplayer pure-chaos death-match out now
Gravity? What gravity? Flat Earths! is a free local multiplayer (plus support for Remote Play Together) game of absolute pure chaos and it's really good fun too.
"Are you one of those ROUND-EARTHERS? Do you think the sun isn't hung from a bale of twine cast down from the star-heavens? Well then, don't bother trying this couch-multiplaying, trident-hurling, death-o-gasm of an aquatic mammal simulation."
Flat Earths! was originally made for the Ludem Dare 38 Game Jam back in 2017, which had "A Small World" as the theme and it's a bit of a joke at people who think the Earth is flat. This is the "Flat Earths Deluxe!" version upgraded and re-written to improve it based on the original. Pretty sweet to see a developer go back to an old game like that, and keep it free.
-
Deserted, a stylized narrative 3D action adventure with fast paced strategic combat
Deserted looks pretty awesome. With an atmosphere and visual style inspired by Another World (or 'Out of This World' to some), it will be releasing in Early Access later this year.
-
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
A Google researcher has been developing "LoadLibrary" as a means of being able to load Windows Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs) that in turn can be used by native Linux code.
LoadLibrary isn't a replacement for Wine or the like but is intended to allow Windows DLL libraries to be loaded that can then be accessed by native Linux code, not trying to run Windows programs and the like on Linux but simply loading the libraries.
-
Tails 4.4 Anonymous OS Released with Tor Browser 9.0.6
Tails 4.4 comes one month after Tails 4.3, which added support for Trezor cryptocurrencies, to update some of the core components and default applications, as well as to address some important security vulnerabilities and other issues reported by users since the previous release. Included in Tails 4.4 are the newest Tor Browser 9.0.6 anonymous web browser, which is based on Mozilla Firefox 68.6.0 ESR, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.5.0 email and news client, as well as the Linux 5.4.19 LTS kernel with better support for newer hardware.
Android Leftovers
How to write effective documentation for your open source project
Unfortunately, good code won't speak for itself. Even the most elegantly designed and well-written codebase that solves the most pressing problem in the world won't just get adopted on its own. You, the open source creator, need to speak for your code and breathe life into your creation. That's where technical writing and documentation come in. A project's documentation gets the most amount of traffic, by far. It's the place where people decide whether to continue learning about your project or move on. Thus, spending time and energy on documentation and technical writing, focusing on the most important section, "Getting Started," will do wonders for your project's traction. Writing may feel uncomfortable, even daunting, to many of you. As engineers, we are trained more to write code than to write about code. Many people also speak English as a second or even third language and may feel insecure or intimidated about writing in English. (I learned English as a second language, and my mother tongue is Mandarin Chinese, so I feel your pain.)
6 Best AUR (Arch User Repository) Helpers for Arch Linux
Arch Linux is a Linux distribution largely based on the binary packages which targets x86-64 microprocessors computers. Arch Linux uses rolling release model wherein the updates are frequently delivered over to applications. It has package manager called pacman which allows to install, remove and update software packages. Newbies are advised to step in after gaining hand on experience with other Linux flavors since Arch Linux is built for experienced users.
