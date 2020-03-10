Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

OSS
  • Top Six Open Source Tools for Monitoring Kubernetes and Docker

    Kubernetes and Docker are two of the most commonly heard buzzwords in modern DevOps conversations. Docker is a tool that enables you to containerize and run your applications, and Kubernetes provides you with a platform to orchestrate or manage these containers—since managing thousands of containers manually using the Docker CLI would be a practical nightmare.

  • Google: Linux systems can use this new tool against USB keystroke injection attacks

    Google's open-source developers have released a new tool for Linux machines to help fend off stealthy USB keystroke injection attacks.

    [...]

    Just glancing away from the screen is enough time for the keystroke injection attack to occur, unnoticed by a person sitting in front of a computer.

    USB-delivered keystroke attacks were initially devised to ease system administrator tasks, but attackers repurposed the technology for malicious goals, explains Sebastian Neuner from the Google Information Security Engineering Team.

  • Open-Source Collaboration Tackles COVID-19 Testing

    When you think of open source, your mind likely jumps to projects such as Linux, Firefox, and other now-mainstream software. The ideals of the movement are applicable to other areas, too, however – and a group have come together to pool resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The group has formed around Just One Giant Lab, a non-profit organisation operating out of Paris, France. They aim to create an open platform for scientific collaboration on a broad range of issues facing humanity. The current project aims to create an open-source method for safely testing for COVID-19 infection, in an attempt to help better manage cases popping up around the world.

  • The FSFE is looking for an executive assistant

    The FSFE is looking for an executive assistant

    We are looking for an executive assistant to support our work to empower people to control technology. The person will work 25-35 hours per week with our team in the Berlin office and will be in charge of the FSFE's Berlin office operations.

    About the FSFE

    Free Software Foundation Europe is a charity that empowers users to control technology. Software is deeply involved in all aspects of our lives and it is important that technology empowers rather than restricts us. Free Software gives everybody the rights to use, understand, adapt and share software. These rights help support other fundamental freedoms like freedom of speech, press and privacy.

    The FSFE helps individuals and organisations to understand how Free Software contributes to freedom, transparency, and self-determination. It enhances users' rights by abolishing barriers to Free Software adoption, encourages people to use and develop Free Software, and provides resources to enable everyone to further promote Free Software in Europe.

Security Leftovers

  • KrØØk WiFi vulnerability affected WiFi encryption on over a billion devices

    Apple described the impact of the kr00k vulnerability as such when they patched this vulnerability in October 2019...

  • Daniel Stenberg: curl 7.69.1 better patch than sorry

    Quite obviously this release was not shipped aligned with our standard 8-week cycle. The reason is that we had too many semi-serious or at least annoying bugs that were reported early on after the 7.69.0 release last week. They made me think our users will appreciate a quick follow-up that addresses them. See below for more details on some of those flaws. How can this happen in a project that soon is 22 years old, that has thousands of tests, dozens of developers and 70+ CI jobs for every single commit? The short answer is that we don’t have enough tests that cover enough use cases and transfer scenarios, or put another way: curl and libcurl are very capable tools that can deal with a nearly infinite number of different combinations of protocols, transfers and bytes over the wire. It is really hard to cover all cases. [...] This was an out-of-schedule release but the plan is to stick to the established release schedule, which will have the effect that the coming release window will be one week shorter than usual and the full cycle will complete in 7 weeks instead of 8.

  • Windows has a new wormable vulnerability, and there’s no patch in sight

    Critical bug in Microsoft's SMBv3 implementation published under mysterious circumstances.

    •      
  • You Don't Own What You Buy Episode 9,000: Philips' Light Bulbs Lose Functionality
           
             

    One of the common themes here at Techdirt over the last decade is how in the digital and internet-connected era, the very meaning of "ownership" and "property" has changed -- often for the worse. In the broadband-connected era, firmware updates can often eliminate functionality promised to you at launch, as we saw with the Sony Playstation 3. And with everything now relying on internet-connectivity, companies can often give up on supporting devices entirely, often leaving users with very expensive paperweights as we saw after Google acquired Revolv.

Android Leftovers

Games: Amoeba Battle, Two Point Hospital: Off The Grid, Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy, Flat Earths! and More

  • Amoeba Battle is a real-time strategy game on a microscopic scale with a Battle Royale

    Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action, a title that's somewhat a mouthful and it was a surprise when it released on Steam earlier this month coming out of nowhere. Note: The developer, Grab Games, sent a key. Unlike many other RTS titles, you don't build up a base in Amoeba Battle and you're not controlling humans either. Instead, you take charge of and direct around microscopic life competing for dominance. It's weirdly cute and ridiculously inviting, with a quite beautiful watercolour style to everything that captured my heart instantly as a big RTS fan.

  • Two Point Hospital is going green in the 'Off The Grid' DLC this month

    Releasing on March 18, Two Point Hospital: Off The Grid from Two Point Studios and SEGA will take your hospital building to somewhere quite different. Much like previous DLC releases there will be new maps to building through and some new illnesses. They said it will have a total of 35 new illnesses, although only 9 of these will have new visuals and you will also be using brand new treatment rooms too. The weird and wonderful ailments people catch in Two Point Hospital is definitely one of the highlights, so more is welcome.

  • Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy is a really good looking choice-rich fantasy Visual Novel

    Currently in Early Access, Caffeine: Victoria's Legacy is a fantasy Visual Novel with a Steampunk theme and it's going to be releasing in full on March 20 with Linux support.

  • Flat Earths! is an absolutely brilliant free multiplayer pure-chaos death-match out now

    Gravity? What gravity? Flat Earths! is a free local multiplayer (plus support for Remote Play Together) game of absolute pure chaos and it's really good fun too. "Are you one of those ROUND-EARTHERS? Do you think the sun isn't hung from a bale of twine cast down from the star-heavens? Well then, don't bother trying this couch-multiplaying, trident-hurling, death-o-gasm of an aquatic mammal simulation." Flat Earths! was originally made for the Ludem Dare 38 Game Jam back in 2017, which had "A Small World" as the theme and it's a bit of a joke at people who think the Earth is flat. This is the "Flat Earths Deluxe!" version upgraded and re-written to improve it based on the original. Pretty sweet to see a developer go back to an old game like that, and keep it free.

  • Deserted, a stylized narrative 3D action adventure with fast paced strategic combat

    Deserted looks pretty awesome. With an atmosphere and visual style inspired by Another World (or 'Out of This World' to some), it will be releasing in Early Access later this year.

  • LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux

    A Google researcher has been developing "LoadLibrary" as a means of being able to load Windows Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs) that in turn can be used by native Linux code. LoadLibrary isn't a replacement for Wine or the like but is intended to allow Windows DLL libraries to be loaded that can then be accessed by native Linux code, not trying to run Windows programs and the like on Linux but simply loading the libraries.

