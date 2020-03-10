OSS Leftovers
Top Six Open Source Tools for Monitoring Kubernetes and Docker
Kubernetes and Docker are two of the most commonly heard buzzwords in modern DevOps conversations. Docker is a tool that enables you to containerize and run your applications, and Kubernetes provides you with a platform to orchestrate or manage these containers—since managing thousands of containers manually using the Docker CLI would be a practical nightmare.
Google: Linux systems can use this new tool against USB keystroke injection attacks
Google's open-source developers have released a new tool for Linux machines to help fend off stealthy USB keystroke injection attacks.
Just glancing away from the screen is enough time for the keystroke injection attack to occur, unnoticed by a person sitting in front of a computer.
USB-delivered keystroke attacks were initially devised to ease system administrator tasks, but attackers repurposed the technology for malicious goals, explains Sebastian Neuner from the Google Information Security Engineering Team.
Open-Source Collaboration Tackles COVID-19 Testing
When you think of open source, your mind likely jumps to projects such as Linux, Firefox, and other now-mainstream software. The ideals of the movement are applicable to other areas, too, however – and a group have come together to pool resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has formed around Just One Giant Lab, a non-profit organisation operating out of Paris, France. They aim to create an open platform for scientific collaboration on a broad range of issues facing humanity. The current project aims to create an open-source method for safely testing for COVID-19 infection, in an attempt to help better manage cases popping up around the world.
The FSFE is looking for an executive assistant
The FSFE is looking for an executive assistant
We are looking for an executive assistant to support our work to empower people to control technology. The person will work 25-35 hours per week with our team in the Berlin office and will be in charge of the FSFE's Berlin office operations.
About the FSFE
Free Software Foundation Europe is a charity that empowers users to control technology. Software is deeply involved in all aspects of our lives and it is important that technology empowers rather than restricts us. Free Software gives everybody the rights to use, understand, adapt and share software. These rights help support other fundamental freedoms like freedom of speech, press and privacy.
The FSFE helps individuals and organisations to understand how Free Software contributes to freedom, transparency, and self-determination. It enhances users' rights by abolishing barriers to Free Software adoption, encourages people to use and develop Free Software, and provides resources to enable everyone to further promote Free Software in Europe.
