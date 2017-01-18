today's leftovers
-
A Look Back at Manufacturing
The past couple of years have been a wild ride. Thanks to your support, we were able to transition from cozy office space to roomy warehouse to take our computers to the next level. And while we have more amazing projects in the works, we wanted to take a moment to appreciate the hard work and popcorn-fueled energy that’s gone into manufacturing our desktops.
[...]
One of our first challenges in iterating Thelio’s design was to prevent shipping damages. Components would shake loose during shipping, and heavy GPUs sometimes sustained damage from the journey. In redesigning the GPU brace, we were able to support more of the GPU’s weight and keep it from jostling around inside the chassis. Shrinking the drive cage, meanwhile, secured the 2.5” storage drives against Thelio’s lid. These improvements have gone a long way towards reinforcing Thelio in transit from our planet to yours.
[...]
Each day at System76 presents new challenges to overcome and new opportunities to dive headfirst into open source innovation. Despite the aversion among U.S. companies to manufacture domestically, it’s actually really fun. We’re excited to delve deeper into manufacturing computers, and we can’t wait to show you where our adventures take us.
-
Imperial Units
This is another short update on the activities for the upcoming 2.8 release. While we are currently busy finalizing the last new feature (we’ll blog about this soon), stabilizing the new code of the new release and fixing bugs, there is still some time left for new small features requested by our users on a short notice.
In LabPlot the user specifies the sizes and distances in different units. For fine granular settings related to the appearance of the visualized data (like the width of the curve line, the size of the data symbol, the size of the font used for axis labels, etc.), the typographic point is used. In other cases where we deal with positioning of the objects on the worksheet and with their sizes, the values are specified in centimeters. For users who are more comfortable working with inches, there was no way to switch to the imperial units in LabPlot… Until now.
-
Keeping Debian 8 Jessie alive for longer than 5 years
Just like we did for Debian 7 Wheezy, some of the paid Debian LTS contributors will continue to maintain Debian 8 Jessie after its 5 years of support as part of Freexian’s Extended LTS service.
-
MAAS controller communication
Much of the functionality of MAAS is contained in controllers. There are two basic types: a region controller and a rack controller. It’s useful to pull back and take a quick look at how these controllers work and interact. This will help you get a better picture of how MAAS operates.
-
Julien Vehent: Video-conferencing the right way
Even given the opportunity, I probably wouldn't go back to working in an office. For the kind of work that I do, quiet time is more important than high bandwidth human interaction.
Yet, being able to talk to my colleagues and exchanges ideas or solve problems is critical to being productive. That's where the video-conferencing bit comes in. At Mozilla, we use Vidyo Zoom primarily, sometimes Hangout and more rarely Skype. We spend hours every week talking to each other via webcams and microphones, so it's important to do it well.
Having a good video setup is probably the most important and yet least regarded aspect of working remotely. When you start at Mozilla, you're given a laptop and a Zoom account. No one teaches you how to use it. Should I have an external webcam or use the one on your laptop? Do I need headphones, earbuds, a headset with a microphone? What kind of bandwidth does it use? Those things are important to good telepresence, yet most of us only learn them after months of remote work.
[...]
In many ways, we're the first generation of remote workers, and people are learning how to do it right. I believe video-conferencing is an important part of that process, and I think everyone should take a bit of time and improve their setup. Ultimately, we're all a lot more productive when communication flows easily, so spread the word, and do tell your coworkers when they setup is getting in the way of good conferencing.
-
Do not log
Let’s do a quick recap:
1. Logging does not make much sense in monitoring and error tracking. Use better tools instead: like error and business monitorings with alerts
2. Logging adds significant complexity to your architecture. And it requires more testing. Use architecture patterns that will make logging an explicit part of your contracts
3. Logging is a whole infrastructure subsystem on its own. And quite a complex one. You will have to maintain it or to outsource this job to existing logging services
4. Logging should be done right. And it is hard. You will have to use a lot of tooling. And you will have to mentor developers that are unaware of the problems we have just discussed
-
EOF is not a character
Let’s recap the main points about EOF with added details for more clarity:
EOF in ANSI C is not a character. It’s a constant defined in and its value is usually -1
EOF is not a character in the ASCII or Unicode character set
EOF is not a character that you find at the end of a file on Unix/Linux systems
There is no explicit “EOF character” at the end of a file on Unix/Linux systems
EOF(end-of-file) is a condition provided by the kernel that can be detected by an application when a read operation reaches the end of a file (if k is the current file position and m is the size of a file, performing a read when k >= m triggers the condition)
-
Unicode® 13.0.0
This page summarizes the important changes for the Unicode Standard, Version 13.0.0. This version supersedes all previous versions of the Unicode Standard.
-
Unicode 13.0 Released With A Plunger, Fondue & Other New Emoji
Unicode 13 is now officially available with standardizing 143,859 different characters.
Unicode 13.0 brings with it dozens of new emojis including new gender and skin tone sequences. The new emojis range from different objects like a thong sandal to lungs to a toilet plunger. Besides the new emojis, there is also new character and script additions for Yezidi, Chorasmian, and other languages.
-
