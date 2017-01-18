FreeBSD To Sponsor Work For 802.11ac Support
While Windows and Linux have seen good 802.11ac "WiFi 5" support and these days are focused on 802.11ax "WiFi 6" with the latest wireless chipsets, FreeBSD is still tackling 802.11ac. But the FreeBSD Foundation is prepared to soon begin sponsoring development work on ironing out their 802.11ac support.
Intel has been one of the major hardware vendors ramping up their FreeBSD hardware support and the FreeBSD Foundation has been buying laptops for developers in order to bolster FreeBSD's support on modern laptops. But even with efforts like that and with most FreeBSD installations being on servers, the 802.11ac support has been lagging behind.
