Software: Wasmer, Mergify, k3s and Imaginario
-
Wasmer 0.16 Released For Running WebAssembly Programs Anywhere
Wasmer 0.16 is released as the newest version of this "universal WebAssembly runtime" for running WebAssembly programs on the desktop that could in turn be written in a number of different programming languages.
Wasmer is one of the leading efforts for providing a WebAssembly run-time on the desktop and leading to great code portability and performance everywhere. Meanwhile Intel, Red Hat, Mozilla, and others continue investing in Wasmtime as a JIT-focused WebAssembly run-time.
-
One year of Mergify
It has been close to a year now that I've incorporated my new company, Mergify. I've been busy, and I barely wrote anything about it so far. Now is an excellent time to take a break and reflect a bit on what happened during those last 12 months.
-
Make SSL certs easy with k3s
Traefik (which comes pre-bundled with k3s) actually has Let's Encrypt support built-in, so you may be wondering why we are installing a third-party package to do the same thing. At the time of this writing, Traefik's Let's Encrypt support retrieves certificates and stores them in files. Cert-manager retrieves certificates and stores them in Kubernetes secrets. Secrets can be simply referenced by name and, therefore, easier to use, in my opinion. That is the main reason we are going to use cert-manager in this article.
-
Need a fast way to tag faces in many images? Try Imaginario!
Today I've released Imaginario 0.9. The big feature coming with this new release is a face tagging flow which I believe will be the fastest and simplest you've ever used, despite it being all manual. I even sat down and spent some quality time with Blender to prepare a video to show it off:
-
