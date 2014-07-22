Language Selection

Thursday 12th of March 2020
Development
  • Botond Ballo: Trip Report: C++ Standards Meeting in Prague, February 2020

    A few weeks ago I attended a meeting of the ISO C++ Standards Committee (also known as WG21) in Prague, Czech Republic. This was the first committee meeting in 2020; you can find my reports on 2019’s meetings here (November 2019, Belfast), here (July 2019, Cologne), and here (February 2019, Kona), and previous ones linked from those. These reports, particularly the Belfast one, provide useful context for this post.

    This meeting once again broke attendance records, with about ~250 people present. It also broke the record for the number of national standards bodies being physically represented at a meeting, with reps from Austria and Israel joining us for the first time.

    The Prague meeting wrapped up the C++20 standardization cycle as far as technical work is concerned. The highest-priority work item for all relevant subgroups was to continue addressing any remaining comments on the C++20 Committee Draft, a feature-complete C++20 draft that was circulated for feedback in July 2019 and received several hundred comments from national standards bodies (“NB comments”). Many comments had been addressed already at the previous meeting in Belfast, and the committee dealt with the remaining ones at this meeting.

    The next step procedurally is for the committee to put out a revised draft called the Draft International Standard (DIS) which includes the resolutions of any NB comments. This draft, which was approved at the end of the meeting, is a technically complete draft of C++20. It will undergo a further ballot by the national bodies, which is widely expected to pass, and the official standard revision will be published by the end of the year. That will make C++20 the third standard revision to ship on time as per the committee’s 3-year release schedule.

    I’m happy to report that once again, no major features were pulled from C++20 as part of the comment resolution process, so C++20 will go ahead and ship with all the major features (including modules, concepts, coroutines, and library goodies like ranges, date handling and text formatting) that were present in the Committee Draft. Thanks to this complement of important and long-anticipated features, C++20 is widely viewed by the community as the language’s most significant release since C++11.

  • The costs of continuous integration

    By most accounts, the freedesktop.org (fd.o) GitLab instance has been a roaring success; lots of projects are using it, including Mesa, Linux kernel graphics drivers, NetworkManager, PipeWire, and many others. In addition, a great deal of continuous-integration (CI) testing is being done on a variety of projects under the fd.o umbrella. That success has come at a price, however. A recent message from the X.Org Foundation, which merged with fd.o in 2019, has made it clear that the current situation is untenable from a financial perspective. Given its current resources, X.Org cannot continue covering those costs beyond another few months.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: AsioHeaders 1.12.2-1

    An updated minor version of the AsioHeaders package arrived on CRAN today. Asio provides a cross-platform C++ library for network and low-level I/O programming. It is also included in Boost – but requires linking when used as part of Boost. This standalone version of Asio is a header-only C++ library which can be used without linking (just like our BH package with parts of Boost).

    This release corresponds to a minor upstream update, and is only the second update ever. It may help overcome one santizer warning which David Hall brought to my attention. We tested this version against all reverse depends (which was easy enough as there are only three).The NEWS entry follows.

  • Python time-zone handling

    Handling time zones is a pretty messy affair overall, but language runtimes may have even bigger problems. As a recent discussion on the Python discussion forum shows, there are considerations beyond those that an operating system or distribution needs to handle. Adding support for the IANA time zone database to the Python standard library, which would allow using names like "America/Mazatlan" to designate time zones, is more complicated than one might think—especially for a language trying to support multiple platforms.

    It may come as a surprise to some that Python has no support in the standard library for getting time-zone information from the IANA database (also known as the Olson database after its founder). The datetime module in the standard library has the idea of a "time zone" but populating an instance from the database is typically done using one of two modules from the Python Package Index (PyPI): pytz or dateutil. Paul Ganssle is the maintainer of dateutil and a contributor to datetime; he has put out a draft Python Enhancement Proposal (PEP) to add IANA database support as a new standard library module.

    Ganssle gave a presentation at the 2019 Python Language Summit about the problem. On February 25, he posted a draft of PEP 615 ("Support for the IANA Time Zone Database in the Standard Library"). The original posted version of the PEP can be found in the PEPs GitHub repository. The datetime.tzinfo abstract base class provides ways "to implement arbitrarily complex time zone rules", but he has observed that users want to work with three time-zone types: fixed offsets from UTC, the system time zone, and IANA time zones. The standard library supports the first type with datetime.timezone objects, and the second to a certain extent, but does not support IANA time zones at all.

  • Anaconda Individual Edition 2020.02: New Name, Exciting Features

    We are pleased to announce the release of Anaconda Individual Edition (formerly Anaconda Distribution) 2020.02! There are some exciting new features in this release, but first we’ll touch on the name change. Recently, we added a new product to our suite, Anaconda Team Edition, for package management at the enterprise level. We also have Anaconda Enterprise Edition, a full-featured machine learning platform. With these products, it seemed like the natural thing to do to change the name of Anaconda Distribution to Anaconda Individual Edition, to reflect that Anaconda Distribution has always been designed and optimized for individual use.

Kernel Coverage in LWN (Paywall Expired Today)

  • Attestation for kernel patches

    The kernel development process is based on trust at many levels — trust in developers, but also in the infrastructure that supports the community. In some cases, that trust may not be entirely deserved; most of us have long since learned not to trust much of anything that shows up in email, for example, but developers still generally trust that emailed patches will be what they appear to be. In his ongoing effort to bring more security to kernel development, Konstantin Ryabitsev has proposed a patch attestation scheme that could help subsystem maintainers verify the provenance of the patches showing up in their mailboxes. One might wonder why this work is needed at all, given that email attestation has been widely available for almost exactly as long as the kernel has existed; Phil Zimmermann first released PGP in 1991. PGP (and its successor, GnuPG) have always been painful to use, though, even before considering their interference with patches and the review process in particular; PGP-signed mail can require escaping characters or be mangled by mail transfer agents. It is safe to say that nobody bothers checking the few PGP signatures that exist on patches sent via email. Ryabitsev's goal is to make attestation easy enough that even busy kernel developers will be willing to add it to their workflow. The scheme he has come up with is, for now, meant for integration with processes that involve using git send-email to send out a set of patches, though it is not tightly tied to that workflow. A developer can add attestation to their process by creating a directory full of patches and sending them out via git send-email in the usual manner; attestation is then done as a separate step, involving an additional email message.

  • An end to high memory?

    This patch from Johannes Weiner seemed like a straightforward way to improve memory-reclaim performance; without it, the virtual filesystem layer throws away memory that the memory-management subsystem thinks is still worth keeping. But that patch quickly ran afoul of a feature (or "misfeature" depending on who one asks) from the distant past, one which goes by the name of "high memory". Now, more than 20 years after its addition, high memory may be brought down low, as developers consider whether it should be deprecated and eventually removed from the kernel altogether. A high-memory refresher The younger readers out there may be forgiven for not remembering just what high memory is, so a quick refresh seems in order. We'll start by noting, for the oldest among our readers, that it has nothing to do with the "high memory" concept found on early personal computers. That, of course, was memory above the hardware-implemented hole at 640KB — memory that was, according to a famous quote often attributed to Bill Gates, surplus to the requirements of any reasonable user. The kernel's notion of high memory, instead, is a software construct, not directly driven by the hardware. Since the earliest days, the kernel has maintained a "direct map", wherein all of physical memory is mapped into a single, large, linear array in kernel space. The direct map makes it easy for the kernel to manipulate any page in the system; it also, on somewhat newer hardware, is relatively efficient since it is mapped using huge pages. A problem arose, though, as memory sizes increased. A 32-bit system has the ability to address 4GB of virtual memory; while user space and the kernel could have distinct 4GB address spaces, arranging things that way imposes a significant performance cost resulting from the need for frequent translation lookaside buffer flushes. To avoid paying this cost, Linux used the same address space for both kernel and user mode, with the memory protections set to prevent user space from accessing the kernel's portion of the shared space. This arrangement saved a great deal of CPU time — at least, until the Meltdown vulnerability hit and forced the isolation of the kernel's address space.

  • Unexporting kallsyms_lookup_name()

    One of the basic rules of kernel-module development is that modules can only access symbols (functions and data structures) that have been explicitly exported. Even then, many symbols are restricted so that only modules with a GPL-compatible license can access them. It turns out, though, that there is a readily available workaround that makes it easy for a module to access any symbol it wants. That workaround seems likely to be removed soon despite some possible inconvenience for some out-of-tree users; the reason why that is happening turns out to be relatively interesting. The backdoor in question is kallsyms_lookup_name(), which will return the address associated with any symbol in the kernel's symbol table. Modular code that wants to access a symbol ordinarily denied to it can use kallsyms_lookup_name() to get the address of its target, then dereference it in the usual ways. This function itself is exported with the GPL-only restriction, which theoretically limits its use to free software. But if a proprietary module somewhere were to falsely claim a free license to get at GPL-only symbols, it would not be the first time. Will Deacon has posted a patch series that removes the export for kallsyms_lookup_name() (and kallsyms_on_each_symbol(), which is also open to abuse). There were some immediate positive responses; few developers are favorably inclined toward module authors trying to get around the export system, after all. There were, however, a couple of concerns expressed.

Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 arrives

Do you need really serious software-defined storage to handle petabytes of data? Then, Red Hat, with the latest edition of Red Hat Ceph Storage (RHCS), has the technology you need. RHCS is based on the Nautilus version of the Ceph open-source storage project. It's designed to work on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware. But, with its ability to handle petabytes of data, you're most likely to use it on data-farms, data-centers, and clouds. Read more

