Games: One Step From Eden, Stadia, Humble Bundle and More
-
Frantic deck-building action in 'One Step From Eden' looks awesome in the latest footage
One Step From Eden from Thomas Moon Kang (developer) and Humble Bundle (publisher) is releasing quite soon on March 26, to get your attention they just released a bunch of new footage.
If you've not seen our previous articles on it, it's a real-time action-strategy game with deck-building. Inspired by some of Megaman Battle Network, the developer decided to fill the void no other game could fill by making one themselves. Combining strategic placement as you move across a board in real-time, you cast spells from your ability cards to take down enemies on the opposite side blending genres together into something unique.
-
Stylish 3D escape-puzzle game 'Mystic Escape - Diary of a Prisoner' coming soon to Linux
SunRay Games recently announced that their stylish looking 3D puzzle game with an escape-room theme will be releasing soon with Linux support.
-
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master now launching on March 19
Goblinz Studio have now announced that Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master will now enter Early Access next week on March 19. Previously they said March without an exact date but it appears this is sooner than they originally planned, as they said that "Early Access has been brought forward".
It's supposed to be like a reverse dungeon crawler, you're the manager of the dungeon and it's your job to prevent heroes getting through your defences. Place traps, hire monsters and watch the turn-based battles when they collide. Goblinz Studio said they were inspired by so many titles to create it including elements of Darkest Dungeon, Slay the Spire, Dungeon Keeper, Final Fantasy, Chroma Squad and more.
-
AMD announce a big sale going for their 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop processors
From now until the end of March, AMD have cut the price of some popular 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop processors across multiple stores with discounts in many countries.
If you're looking to build a new Linux gaming PC or general Linux desktop, this might just save you some essential funds to perhaps put elsewhere and AMD's Ryzen processors do pack quite a punch in performance. Our current livestreaming rig (follow us on Twitch here) is powered by a AMD Ryzen and it's a real workhorse.
-
Ubisoft games head to Stadia starting with The Division 2, The Crew 2 and Monopoly
Stadia are now started to finally build up their game collection, as multiple Ubisoft titles will be appearing this month including The Division 2, The Crew 2 and Monopoly as confirmed by Google. Let's have another round-up of news for the Linux-powered game streaming service.
-
The Humble Just Drive Bundle is live with Linux titles Road Redemption and DiRT 4
Got the need for speed? Humble Bundle are doing another of their fancy bundles and this time the focus is on racing games with the Humble Just Drive Bundle.
On the Linux side, in terms of numbers it's not a great turnout. Sadly, we just don't have many of the bigger racers supported. I'll note how each game seems to run on Steam Play Proton too, if you want a simple guide for Steam Play Proton—look here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 795 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat: Data Asset eXchange (DAX), OpenShift, Red Hat Product Security Risk Report
Eek, the Arc GTK Theme Needs a New Maintainer — Fast
If you’re a fan of the Arc GTK theme — and there’s a good chance you are as its incredibly popular — you may be concerned to hear that the skin is no-longer in active development. Indeed, the reader who got in touch with me to point out the theme’s recent code ‘archiving’ tells me there are a couple of major issues affecting the Arc GTK theme when used with the recently released GNOME 3.36, particularly with regards to the message tray/calendar. But with no active maintainer to work on smoothing out these (and other kinks) could the popularity of this much-loved theme be at risk? Possible, but it’s not on its own of course. As we recently reported, the popular Adapta theme is currently shorn of ongoing development. And that’s despite the theme being forked by Google for use in Chrome OS (where it’s used by Linux apps that run in the system’s Linux container tech).
SUSE/OpenSUSE: COVID-19, openSUSE.Asia Summit and SUSE Hackweek
Darktable Updated with Major New Features
Darktable, the open source alternative to Adobe Lightroom, is back with a new feature release — its first update of the year. Building on the major changes intro’d in Darktable 3.0 last December is Darktable 3.0.1. The new stable uplift adds a further batch of new features, iterative improvements, and other compatibility fixes. Big thanks to omg! reader Einar who gave me the heads up on this new release. I find it hard to stay on top of half of what’s happening out there in free software land, so all your news tips and article suggestions (even if I can’t get around to writing about them all) are deeply appreciated.
Recent comments
45 min 11 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 26 min ago