Python: Django, EuroPython 2020, PyCon 2020 and More
New governance model for the Django project
For some time now, a proposal to change the governance of the Django open-source project has been under discussion and refinement. It was written up as a Django Enhancement Proposal (DEP), and numbered as DEP 10.
Changing the governance of the Django project is not something to do lightly, and not something that could be done lightly. It required the agreement of the Django core team, the Django Technical Board, and the Board of Directors of the Django Software Foundation. All of those groups have now held their deliberations, and voted to accept DEP 10.
In the coming weeks, implementation of DEP 10 will start in earnest, but today it's worth giving a quick summary of what's changing and why. For the full details you can also read the DEP (though keep in mind it's a governance document that tries to be as precise as possible and cover a lot of potential edge cases, and so is a bit long-winded and dry).
EuroPython 2020 and COVID-19
As you probably already know, the Coronavirus is spreading throughout Europe and we wanted to give you an update on our current plans around on the situation.
We will update this blog post as new information becomes available.
March 12 Update on COVID-19
#EuroPython 2020 and #COVID19 : "As you probably already know, the Coronavirus is spreading throughout Europe and we wanted to give you an update on our current plans around on the situation." https://blog.europython.eu/post/612393987829039104/europython-2020-and-covid-19
Software Foundation Board and Staff are working through our options for PyCon US 2020, and will keep you updated as decisions are made.
In the meantime, remember that PyCon US will refund any tickets with no questions asked. You do not need to commit to travel to PyCon US at this point in time if you do not want to.
Quansight Labs Blog: uarray: GSoC Participation
I'm pleased to announce that uarray is participating in GSoC '20 as a sub-organization under the umbrella of the Python Software Foundation. Our ideas page is up here, go take a look and see if you (or someone you know) is interested in participating, either as a student or as a mentor.
Progress bars with Rich
If you haven't seen my earlier posts on the subject, Rich is a terminal rendering framework for Python. It lets you render styled text and a whole bunch of other things (markdown, syntax, tables, tracebacks, etc.) to the terminal.
This latest addition to the lib renders progress bars with additional information such as percentage completed, time remaining, data transfer speed etc. It's highly configurable, so you can customize it to show whatever information you like. And since it's implemented as a Rich renderable, you can easily add color and formatting.
