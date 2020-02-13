Eek, the Arc GTK Theme Needs a New Maintainer — Fast
If you’re a fan of the Arc GTK theme — and there’s a good chance you are as its incredibly popular — you may be concerned to hear that the skin is no-longer in active development.
Indeed, the reader who got in touch with me to point out the theme’s recent code ‘archiving’ tells me there are a couple of major issues affecting the Arc GTK theme when used with the recently released GNOME 3.36, particularly with regards to the message tray/calendar.
But with no active maintainer to work on smoothing out these (and other kinks) could the popularity of this much-loved theme be at risk?
Possible, but it’s not on its own of course.
As we recently reported, the popular Adapta theme is currently shorn of ongoing development. And that’s despite the theme being forked by Google for use in Chrome OS (where it’s used by Linux apps that run in the system’s Linux container tech).
IBM/Red Hat: Data Asset eXchange (DAX), OpenShift, Red Hat Product Security Risk Report
SUSE/OpenSUSE: COVID-19, openSUSE.Asia Summit and SUSE Hackweek
Darktable Updated with Major New Features
Darktable, the open source alternative to Adobe Lightroom, is back with a new feature release — its first update of the year. Building on the major changes intro’d in Darktable 3.0 last December is Darktable 3.0.1. The new stable uplift adds a further batch of new features, iterative improvements, and other compatibility fixes. Big thanks to omg! reader Einar who gave me the heads up on this new release. I find it hard to stay on top of half of what’s happening out there in free software land, so all your news tips and article suggestions (even if I can’t get around to writing about them all) are deeply appreciated.
