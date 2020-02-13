If you’re a fan of the Arc GTK theme — and there’s a good chance you are as its incredibly popular — you may be concerned to hear that the skin is no-longer in active development. Indeed, the reader who got in touch with me to point out the theme’s recent code ‘archiving’ tells me there are a couple of major issues affecting the Arc GTK theme when used with the recently released GNOME 3.36, particularly with regards to the message tray/calendar. But with no active maintainer to work on smoothing out these (and other kinks) could the popularity of this much-loved theme be at risk? Possible, but it’s not on its own of course. As we recently reported, the popular Adapta theme is currently shorn of ongoing development. And that’s despite the theme being forked by Google for use in Chrome OS (where it’s used by Linux apps that run in the system’s Linux container tech).

Red Hat Product Security had a busy year, like many of you most likely did, in 2019. As each year closes we take time to reflect upon all of "the security" we and our subscribers got to interact with throughout the calendar year. We put our findings into the Red Hat Product Security Risk Report and we’re proud to give you readers a quick summary of what we saw and what we did. The Risk Report catalogues the vulnerabilities that were discovered and patched throughout the Red Hat product portfolio. We provide context to the CVEs that we felt could have the most impact from a real-world risk perspective, as well provide a filter to the fear, uncertainty and doubt that is sometimes sown around high profile vulnerabilities, which in turn introduces additional challenges to your operations.

Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Storage 4 delivers a uniform, persistent storage experience for data-intensive applications in hybrid and multicloud environments. Let's take a look at what differentiates Red Hat OpenShift 4 and why businesses and developers might want to pivot to OpenShift Container Storage. The appeal of OpenShift Container Storage is that you'll have a uniform set of persistence services for OpenShift applications, independent of the infrastructure on which OpenShift is running. When speaking about OpenShift Container Storage, we use the term ‘persistence services’ instead of storage services, as OpenShift Container Storage almost always sits above the storage services provided by the infrastructure. So now, with persistence services like multicloud object gateway mirroring, deduplication, encryption, combined with traditional Kubernetes storage classes, we're offering a set of persistence services to the applications running on OpenShift. A uniform set of persistence services.

The IBM® Data Asset eXchange (DAX) is an online hub for developers and data scientists to find free and open data sets under open data licenses. A particular focus of the exchange is data sets under the Community Data License Agreement (CDLA). Since launching the exchange in 2019, the Center for Open-Source Data & AI Technologies (CODAIT) team has been working on steadily adding new data sets to the exchange, as well as resources that help explore these data sets.

SUSE/OpenSUSE: COVID-19, openSUSE.Asia Summit and SUSE Hackweek SUSE’s Business Continuity in Light of COVID-19 The trust of our customers and partners is the lifeblood of SUSE. This is what has driven our innovation and success over the last 28 years. In the current environment, it is a priority for us to not only maintain, but also grow, this trust and to extend our support. Over the course of the last month, I’ve heard from many customers and partners who have found their businesses unexpectedly disrupted by the COVID-19 situation. I’d like to take this opportunity to share a personal assurance with all our customers and partners: SUSE remains fully committed to you and your business. During this time and as always, we are determined to ensuring your mission-critical business is running wherever you may be located. We have established a Business Continuity Committee to ensure you continue to receive outstanding open source innovation, support and services from us.

openSUSE.Asia Summit 2020 Announcement India was accepted to host the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2020. openSUSE.Asia summit is going to be held for the first time in India, Faridabad.Faridabad is a district of Haryana situated in the National Capital Region bordering the Indian capital New Delhi. The supporters of openSUSE in India, and of Free/Libre Open Source Software (FLOSS) at large are excited to organize the most awaited openSUSE.Asia Summit event. In this activity, experts, contributors, end users, and technology enthusiasts will gather to share experiences about the development of openSUSE and other things related to FLOSS and have a lot of fun. The venue for the openSUSE.Asia Summit was chosen after being proposed by the Indian community during openSUSE.Asia Summit 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. Finally, the Asian committee decided Faridabad as the host of openSUSE.Asia Summit 2020 from September 25 to September 27, 2020, at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Faridabad.

Artificial Intelligence Piano – My Hackweek Project With this article, I would like to introduce you to my SUSE Hackweek 19 project. If you worked on similar projects or topics, or if you would like to exchange experiences, please feel free to reach out to me.