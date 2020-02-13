IBM/Red Hat: Data Asset eXchange (DAX), OpenShift, Red Hat Product Security Risk Report
What’s new with the Data Asset eXchange
The IBM® Data Asset eXchange (DAX) is an online hub for developers and data scientists to find free and open data sets under open data licenses. A particular focus of the exchange is data sets under the Community Data License Agreement (CDLA). Since launching the exchange in 2019, the Center for Open-Source Data & AI Technologies (CODAIT) team has been working on steadily adding new data sets to the exchange, as well as resources that help explore these data sets.
[Older] Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform becomes available on IBM systems
IBM and Red Hat have revealed the latest fruit of their tie-up with the announcement of general availability of Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z and LinuxONE systems.
Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4: A uniform set of persistence services
Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Storage 4 delivers a uniform, persistent storage experience for data-intensive applications in hybrid and multicloud environments. Let's take a look at what differentiates Red Hat OpenShift 4 and why businesses and developers might want to pivot to OpenShift Container Storage.
The appeal of OpenShift Container Storage is that you'll have a uniform set of persistence services for OpenShift applications, independent of the infrastructure on which OpenShift is running.
When speaking about OpenShift Container Storage, we use the term ‘persistence services’ instead of storage services, as OpenShift Container Storage almost always sits above the storage services provided by the infrastructure. So now, with persistence services like multicloud object gateway mirroring, deduplication, encryption, combined with traditional Kubernetes storage classes, we're offering a set of persistence services to the applications running on OpenShift. A uniform set of persistence services.
Reviewing vulnerabilities in 2019: The annual Red Hat Product Security Risk Report
Red Hat Product Security had a busy year, like many of you most likely did, in 2019. As each year closes we take time to reflect upon all of "the security" we and our subscribers got to interact with throughout the calendar year. We put our findings into the Red Hat Product Security Risk Report and we’re proud to give you readers a quick summary of what we saw and what we did.
The Risk Report catalogues the vulnerabilities that were discovered and patched throughout the Red Hat product portfolio. We provide context to the CVEs that we felt could have the most impact from a real-world risk perspective, as well provide a filter to the fear, uncertainty and doubt that is sometimes sown around high profile vulnerabilities, which in turn introduces additional challenges to your operations.
