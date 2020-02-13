Josh Bressers Assesses Security Scanners
Part 1: Is your security scanner running? You better go catch it!
This post is the first part in a series on automated security scanners. I explain some of the ideas and goals in the intro post, rather than rehashing that post as filler, just go read it, rehashing content isn’t exciting.
There are different kinds of security scanners, but the problem with all of them is basically the same. The results returned by the scanners are not good in the same way catching poison ivy is not good. The more you have, the worse it is. The most important thing to understand, and the whole reason I’m writing this series, is that scanners will get better in the future. How they get better will be driven by all of us. If we do nothing, they will get better in a way that might not make our lives easier. If we can understand the current shortcomings of these systems, we can better work with the vendors to improve them in ways that will benefit everyone.
Part 2: Scanning the code
If you just showed up here, go back and start at the intro post, you’ll want the missing context before reading this article.
The first type of scanner we’re going to cover are source code scanners. It seems fitting to start at the bottom with the code that drives everything. Every software project has source code. It doesn’t matter what language you use. Some is compiled, some interpreted, it’s all still source code. The idea behind a source code scanner is to review the code a human wrote and find potential security problems with it. This sounds easy enough in theory, but it’s extremely difficult in practice.
Strongly typed languages like C, C++, and Java lend themselves to code scanning. An oversimplified explanation would be a strongly typed language is one where a named variable has to be a certain type. For example if I have a variable named “number” that is a number, I can’t assign a string to it. It can only be a number.
Weakly typed languages, such as JavaScript and Python are incredibly difficult to properly scan. These are languages where I can assign the string “potato” to my variable named “number”. While weakly typed languages offer great flexibility to developers, they are a nightmare for code scanners.
Part 3: Composition scanning
If you just showed up here, go back and start at the intro post, you’ll want the missing context before reading this article.
In this post we’re going to talk about a newer type of scanner called a composition scanner. The idea here is when you build an application today it’s never just what you wrote. It also includes source code from a large number of other sources. Usually these other sources are open source.
A composition scanner will look at your project, specifically the things you didn’t write, and attempt to alert you if you are including components that have known security vulnerabilities. It’s very common to not upgrade the open source we put into our projects. Upgrading is hard and can break things, so doing nothing is easier most of the time. Composition scanners let us see what’s hiding in the depths of our project, sometimes it isn’t very pretty.
An easy example we can use is if you are including OpenSSL code in your application. Do you know if the version of OpenSSL you are using is still vulnerable to Heartbleed? You probably can’t say for certain if this is true or not, but a composition scanner probably can.
Josh Bressers: The Security Scanner Problem
Are you running a security scanner? It seems like everyone is doing it, maybe it’s time to get with it. It’s looking like automated security scanning is the next stage in the long winding history of the security industry. If you’ve never run one of these scanners that’s OK. I’m going to explain what they are, how they work, how we’re not using them correctly, and most importantly, what you can do about it. If you are running a scanner I’m either going to tell you why you’re doing it wrong, or why you’re doing it REALLY wrong. If you’re a vendor who builds a security scanner I assure you I understand there is a high probability I am indeed an idiot and don’t know what I’m talking about. I’m sure everything will be fine.
Automated scanning IS changing the world, but right now it’s not changing it for the better, it’s currently the security industry version of lead paint. The technology is still REALLY new, so it’s important we have proper expectations and work together to make things better. One of the challenges with new technology is understanding what you have now, and more importantly understanding what you need next. Like any tool, if you use it wrong it can make things worse than doing nothing at all. Let’s talk about how to make things better.
If you’ve never seen the sort of report an automated scanner generates you should probably consider yourself lucky. The best way to describe these reports is if you had a 10 page report that wasn’t very good, then you made 100 copies of every page, shuffled them around a bit and stapled it all together. There are some useful findings in the report, but they’re really hard to find. Expecting anyone to parse a 1000 page report for one or two findings has a terrible return on investment. It’s even less helpful if you send the report to someone else with unrealistic demands, such as requesting they fix all of the findings. By Friday. If you didn’t read the report, why should they?
