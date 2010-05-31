Fedora: HELLOTUX, L10n, Fedora Council, Silverblue/Quarkus and More
-
Fedora shirts and sweatshirts from HELLOTUX
Linux clothes specialist HELLOTUX from Europe recently signed an agreement with Red Hat to make embroidered Fedora t-shirts, polo shirts and sweatshirts. They have been making Debian, Ubuntu, openSUSE, and other Linux shirts for more than a decade and now the collection is extended to Fedora.
-
Latest Status of Fedora L10n platform migration
We have successfully migrated the Fedora L10n platform to Weblate, and the previous platform Zanata is at its EOL, and the translation site will be shutdown soon.
It’s necessary for us to migrate all of the required work to the new platform. This will make sure future Fedora releases will not be affected and will be as smooth as before.
-
Fedora Council video meeting: Aoife Moloney talks about Red Hat’s CPE team, and we discuss COVID-19 plans
Every month, the Fedora Council holds a recorded video meeting where, in addition to normal business, we have a discussion with someone from the community about the area they work on. This month, we’re joined by Aiofe Moloney from Red Hat’s Community Platform Engineering (CPE) team. She walks us through that team’s workflow and plan for interaction with the community, while Matthew reveals secrets of Red Hat’s internal business organization. We also talk briefly about Fedora’s response to COVID-19 and our upcoming event sponsorships and attendance.
-
Using the Quarkus Framework on Fedora Silverblue – Just a Quick Look
Silverblue — a Fedora Workstation variant with a container based workflow central to its functionality — should be an ideal host system for the Quarkus framework.
There are currently two ways to use Quarkus with Silverblue. It can be run in a pet container such as Toolbox/Coretoolbox. Or it can be run directly in a terminal emulator. This article will focus on the latter method.
-
Yaspeller hook for pre-commit
The plugin will then initialize and spell check your files via yaspeller. It will use the standard .yaspeller.json file for dictionary and settings and automate it for each new commit you work on.
-
