Kernel (Linux) and Graphics: Mesa, Intel, and AMD
Turnip Vulkan Driver Lands Transform Feedback Support
The Turnip Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics processors can now handle transform feedback.
With Freedreno Gallium3D being in good standing for open-source OpenGL support on Qualcomm Adreno hardware developed by Google engineers and the open-source community, the attention more recently has been focused on the related "Turnip" driver for Vulkan support.
Intel Bay Trail Continues To See Linux Fixes In 2020 - This Time For Time Drifting
It's been seven years since Intel launched the "Bay Trail" Atom processors and the Linux fixes for it and the succeeding Cherry Trail continue to materialize for the kernel.
Over the years we have seen Intel Bay Trail support on Linux seeing quite a number of fixes. The Bay Trail work has included belated items like fixing hibernation support, Bay Trail quirky behavior on varying kernels, improved clocking behavior, performance fixes, and other items. Bay Trail continues to stand out as one of the buggier Intel platforms when it comes to the Linux driver support.
More AMD Family 19h (Zen 3) Code Trickling Into Linux 5.7
We continue to see bits here and there of AMD Family 19h / Zen 3 support coming together for the mainline Linux kernel.
For Linux 5.6 has been some Family 19h PCI IDs being added to existing AMD Zen support code paths. Last month were a few 19h patches for the perf subsystem.
Peer-To-Peer DMA-BUF Support Being Ironed Out, Patches Pending For AMDGPU
One of the latest patch series being worked on by long-time open-source AMD Linux graphics driver developer Christian König is P2P DMA-BUF support.
Security and FUD Leftovers
10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux
Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.
today's howtos
Open Group delivers new platform for the improved use of open source software
Supported by the European Union, the Developer-Centric Knowledge Mining from Large Open-Source Software Repositories (CROSSMINER) project has invested €4.5 million (US$4.9 million) to develop an innovative platform that examines the programming code and interactions surrounding OSS projects. The new CROSSMINER platform extracts detailed knowledge that assists software engineers in developing and maintaining products and services based on freely available OSS technologies. The new platform enables major advances in managing software development, such as open source technologies that use innovative and customizable tools for analyzing and monitoring OSS software projects.
