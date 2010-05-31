Security and FUD Leftovers Google Makes an Open-Source Tool for Linux to Avoid USB Keystroke Attacks [Ed: "A day after researchers declared Linux having more vulnerabilities than Windows" is false. Several lies there. Not researchers and no such thing declared, either.] A day after researchers declared Linux having more vulnerabilities than Windows, Google now makes a free tool to be used by Linux systems to avoid potential USB keystroke attacks. The software would be running background to monitor any suspicious activities from a plugged USB, and notify a user about potential attacks. This was published by Google in its GitHub for Linux PCs.

83% of medical imaging devices running on outdated operating systems, report finds An overwhelming majority of medical imaging devices are running on old operating systems with little-to-no ability to receive crucial software updates, according to a new report. It’s a small piece of the larger security problem plaguing internet-connected devices. That’s according to new research from enterprise security firm Palo Alto Networks which analyzed more than 1.2 million devices stationed across thousands of healthcare institutions in the U.S. The 83% of imaging devices running on outdated platforms represents a large uptick from the 56% figure reported in 2018. Imaging devices run on a wide variety of operating systems, such as Linux and Unix, but much of the jump seen over the past few years is attributable to the Windows 7 operating system reaching its end of life, the report authors noted. And these vulnerable in radiology equipment may open the door for criminals to attack the wider healthcare field.

10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.