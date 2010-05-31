Language Selection

GCC 9.3 Released

Friday 13th of March 2020
Development
GNU

The GNU Compiler Collection version 9.3 has been released.

GCC 9.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 9 branch
containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in
GCC 9.2 with more than 157 bugs fixed since the previous release.
This release is available from the FTP servers listed at:

  http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html

Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments
about this release.  Instead, use the resources available from
http://gcc.gnu.org.

As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release
-- far too many to thank them individually!

Also: GCC 9.3 Compiler Released With Over 150 Bug Fixes

Security and FUD Leftovers

  • Google Makes an Open-Source Tool for Linux to Avoid USB Keystroke Attacks [Ed: "A day after researchers declared Linux having more vulnerabilities than Windows" is false. Several lies there. Not researchers and no such thing declared, either.]

    A day after researchers declared Linux having more vulnerabilities than Windows, Google now makes a free tool to be used by Linux systems to avoid potential USB keystroke attacks. The software would be running background to monitor any suspicious activities from a plugged USB, and notify a user about potential attacks. This was published by Google in its GitHub for Linux PCs.

  • 83% of medical imaging devices running on outdated operating systems, report finds

    An overwhelming majority of medical imaging devices are running on old operating systems with little-to-no ability to receive crucial software updates, according to a new report. It’s a small piece of the larger security problem plaguing internet-connected devices. That’s according to new research from enterprise security firm Palo Alto Networks which analyzed more than 1.2 million devices stationed across thousands of healthcare institutions in the U.S. The 83% of imaging devices running on outdated platforms represents a large uptick from the 56% figure reported in 2018. Imaging devices run on a wide variety of operating systems, such as Linux and Unix, but much of the jump seen over the past few years is attributable to the Windows 7 operating system reaching its end of life, the report authors noted. And these vulnerable in radiology equipment may open the door for criminals to attack the wider healthcare field.

10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux

Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems. Read more

Open Group delivers new platform for the improved use of open source software

Supported by the European Union, the Developer-Centric Knowledge Mining from Large Open-Source Software Repositories (CROSSMINER) project has invested €4.5 million (US$4.9 million) to develop an innovative platform that examines the programming code and interactions surrounding OSS projects. The new CROSSMINER platform extracts detailed knowledge that assists software engineers in developing and maintaining products and services based on freely available OSS technologies. The new platform enables major advances in managing software development, such as open source technologies that use innovative and customizable tools for analyzing and monitoring OSS software projects. Read more

