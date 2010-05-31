Open Group delivers new platform for the improved use of open source software
Supported by the European Union, the Developer-Centric Knowledge Mining from Large Open-Source Software Repositories (CROSSMINER) project has invested €4.5 million (US$4.9 million) to develop an innovative platform that examines the programming code and interactions surrounding OSS projects.
The new CROSSMINER platform extracts detailed knowledge that assists software engineers in developing and maintaining products and services based on freely available OSS technologies.
The new platform enables major advances in managing software development, such as open source technologies that use innovative and customizable tools for analyzing and monitoring OSS software projects.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 763 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FOSS Events and Covid-19
Security and FUD Leftovers
10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux
Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago