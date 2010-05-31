FOSS Events and Covid-19
When Events Overtake Planning
Apparently there are a lot of articles already written on this topic and there is already a shoe-string operations HOWTO seemingly. Strangely enough turnkey solutions exist as well. These are things that normally would never even be considered as being appropriate in the life of the church I normally attend. Having to react to changing circumstances and politicians making things up as they go along means I am having to strike a happy medium as I go especially as I have no budget of any sort.
Development efforts continue. I’m going to have to pull what documentation I can on OBS Studio and study it quickly. Eventually I have to document my efforts for reproducibility.
Linux Plumbers Conference: Plumbers and Covid-19
Plumbers is currently taking place as planned; however, the LPC program committee is actively monitoring the situation with regard to Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently making no projections for the situation at that date, but there is hope that the spread of the disease will slow or stop entirely during the northern-hemisphere summer. Given the uncertainty, we are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach. Rest assured that we’ll be following precautions advised by both the WHO and the local health authorities in Halifax should they still be in effect by the time the conference starts.
Everything you need to know about LibrePlanet 2020, now fully online!
It's been a bumpy road, but in just three days, LibrePlanet 2020 will continue -- now online-only for the first time, and via a fully free streaming setup. We are excited to hear from our fantastic speakers and connect with the global free software community. Read on to see how you can participate!
10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux
Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.
