Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
-
￼Ultimate Medical Hackathon: How Fast Can We Design And Deploy An Open Source Ventilator?
[Gui Cavalcanti], whose name you might recognize from MegaBots, got on a call with a medical professional in San Francisco and talked about respirators. The question being, can we design and deploy an open source version in time to help people?
Unnerving reports from Italy show that when the virus hits the susceptible population groups the device that becomes the decider between life and death is a ventilator. Unfortunately they are in short supply.
-
An RF Engineer's FPGA Learning Journey
[KF5N] admits he’s not a digital design engineer; he’s more into the analog RF side of things. But he’s recently taken on a project to communicate between a Ubuntu box and an Intel MAX10 FPGA. He did a presentation at a recent ham radio convention about what he’d learned and how you could get started.
-
AMD Ryzen Embedded based SBC-VR1000 SBC to Power Edge Computing & Graphics Applications
The company only mentions support for Windows 10 operating system, but I assume Linux should also work on the board depending on drivers’ support.
-
$5 Sinilink WiFI USB Power Switch Works with Tasmota Firmware, Supports up to 20V/5A
Late last year, ITEAD launched Sonoff Micro WiFi USB switch that allows you to turn on and off USB powered devices over WiFi using eWelink app for Android or iOS. It integrates with Amazon Alexas and Google Home, and does the job, but people who like to use the open-source Tasmota firmware will be disappointed to learn it’s not based on ESP8266 processor hence not compatible.
-
Highly expandable ATX board features 8th and 9th Gen CPUs
No OS support is listed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 662 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FOSS Events and Covid-19
Security and FUD Leftovers
10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux
Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago