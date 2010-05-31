Videos: Amarok Linux 1.0, Linux Headlines and Canonical About GNU/Linux Desktops in Businesses
Amarok Linux 1.0 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at the first release of Amarok Linux.
2020-03-12 | Linux Headlines
Mozilla and KaiOS join forces to bring a modern browser engine to the feature phone platform, GCC 9.3 has arrived with mitigations for Intel's LVI vulnerability, and Nextcloud's latest numbers show healthy growth and continued profitability.
Managing enterprise Linux desktop estates at scale
While Linux has grown to dominate the server room, Windows and Mac have long been the go-to operating systems in the enterprise desktop space. But that paradigm is beginning to shift, and Linux is emerging as an increasingly attractive option for enterprise users – especially within software engineering teams. This webinar, hosted by Nilay Patel, Product Manager for Ubuntu Desktop, will explore the key areas where Ubuntu Desktop offers compelling benefits to businesses. It will focus on how enterprises can deploy Ubuntu with minimal hardware configuration and while remaining secure, compliant and supported.
