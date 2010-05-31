FOSS Events and Covid-19 When Events Overtake Planning Apparently there are a lot of articles already written on this topic and there is already a shoe-string operations HOWTO seemingly. Strangely enough turnkey solutions exist as well. These are things that normally would never even be considered as being appropriate in the life of the church I normally attend. Having to react to changing circumstances and politicians making things up as they go along means I am having to strike a happy medium as I go especially as I have no budget of any sort. Development efforts continue. I’m going to have to pull what documentation I can on OBS Studio and study it quickly. Eventually I have to document my efforts for reproducibility.

Linux Plumbers Conference: Plumbers and Covid-19 Plumbers is currently taking place as planned; however, the LPC program committee is actively monitoring the situation with regard to Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently making no projections for the situation at that date, but there is hope that the spread of the disease will slow or stop entirely during the northern-hemisphere summer. Given the uncertainty, we are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach. Rest assured that we’ll be following precautions advised by both the WHO and the local health authorities in Halifax should they still be in effect by the time the conference starts.

Everything you need to know about LibrePlanet 2020, now fully online! It's been a bumpy road, but in just three days, LibrePlanet 2020 will continue -- now online-only for the first time, and via a fully free streaming setup. We are excited to hear from our fantastic speakers and connect with the global free software community. Read on to see how you can participate!

Security and FUD Leftovers Google Makes an Open-Source Tool for Linux to Avoid USB Keystroke Attacks [Ed: "A day after researchers declared Linux having more vulnerabilities than Windows" is false. Several lies there. Not researchers and no such thing declared, either.] A day after researchers declared Linux having more vulnerabilities than Windows, Google now makes a free tool to be used by Linux systems to avoid potential USB keystroke attacks. The software would be running background to monitor any suspicious activities from a plugged USB, and notify a user about potential attacks. This was published by Google in its GitHub for Linux PCs.

83% of medical imaging devices running on outdated operating systems, report finds An overwhelming majority of medical imaging devices are running on old operating systems with little-to-no ability to receive crucial software updates, according to a new report. It’s a small piece of the larger security problem plaguing internet-connected devices. That’s according to new research from enterprise security firm Palo Alto Networks which analyzed more than 1.2 million devices stationed across thousands of healthcare institutions in the U.S. The 83% of imaging devices running on outdated platforms represents a large uptick from the 56% figure reported in 2018. Imaging devices run on a wide variety of operating systems, such as Linux and Unix, but much of the jump seen over the past few years is attributable to the Windows 7 operating system reaching its end of life, the report authors noted. And these vulnerable in radiology equipment may open the door for criminals to attack the wider healthcare field.