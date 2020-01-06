today's leftovers (and remote work links)
Teaching intelligence: how to take your classes online
Many universities have begun to teach online amid concerns that traditional classes could spread the coronavirus. Yale-NUS lecturer Catherine Shea Sanger explains how it can be done quickly and effectively
I was a webcam zombie! How to look alive and professional in videoconferences and web meetings
We all know webcam zombies—people who may look normal walking down the street, but who, when they sit in front of a webcam for a videoconference, look ghastly. This issue is coming up more frequently as more people work from home or work remotely, and haven't thought about how they look onscreen.
The problem could be the lighting. It could be their sloppy clothing choices. It could be the junk piled in the background that you’d just as soon not see. In any case, they look like someone you’d rather avoid than engage in a web chat.
I didn’t know I was one, until a colleague sent me a screenshot of how I looked online (see above). Yeah, pretty horrifying. I knew I couldn’t keep that look and also keep my clients.
How To Work From Home Without Losing It With Your Partner Or Kids
As the new coronavirus continues to spread, many people used to working in an office face a new sudden reality: working from home.
Instead of interacting with the co-workers whose rhythms and foibles you’ve learned over time, you might find yourself listening in on your partner’s calls. Or trying to chime in on an important conference call while your kid whines for an ice cream sundae at 9 a.m.
Even if COVID-19 isn’t in your area, the situation is so fluid that quarantines and strict social distancing measures may soon come your way.
Work in the Time of Corona
Remote life isn’t for everyone, and you may find yourself swearing it off entirely after this stint. But please keep in mind: this isn’t normal. If your company sent you home because of COVID-19, chances are you don’t work in a remote-first environment. Which means you aren’t experiencing real remote life.
TLS increasingly exists in three different worlds
There is overlap between these three worlds, as well as the differences that I sketched here. Everyone wants good connection security and for weak ciphers and protocol vulnerabilities to be weeded out. Web TLS and non-web public TLS both care a lot about Certificate Authorities being trustworthy, but web TLS has been driving the show on this. There are probably interests and positions shared only by non-web TLS and internal TLS, but I can't think of any right now.
Alluxio brings data catalog to data orchestration platform
Alluxio 2.2 became generally available today in an open source community edition, as well as an enterprise edition. The San Mateo, Calif.-based vendor is grouping its new capabilities under the name Structured Data Service and extends the existing Alluxio platform capabilities to better enable data pipelines. Data catalog functionality, in particular, has become an increasingly necessary capability for organizations as they attempt to make disparate sets of data available to the business for analytics and business intelligence use cases.
Linux Mint With Ubuntu Icons
As continuation to the previous tutorial, here is the other way around Ubuntu with Mint icon themes. Unlike Ubuntu's, this icon theme called Mint-Y is one but divided into different color sub-theme such as Mint-Y-Dark and so on. This tutorial will explain in simple ways where and what to download and how to install and switch the icon theme. Enjoy customization!
10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux
Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security. We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.
Download Now: Darktable Updated with Major New Features
Building on the major changes intro’d in Darktable 3.0 last December is Darktable 3.0.1. The new stable uplift adds a further batch of new features, iterative improvements, and other compatibility fixes. Big thanks to omg! reader Einar who gave me the heads up on this new release. I find it hard to stay on top of half of what’s happening out there in free software land, so all your news tips and article suggestions (even if I can’t get around to writing about them all) are deeply appreciated.
