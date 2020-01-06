Open source alternative for multi-factor authentication: privacyIDEA
Two-factor authentication, or multi-factor authentication, is not a topic only for nerds anymore. Many services on the internet provide it, and many end-users demand it. While the average end-user might only realize that his preferred web site either offers MFA or it does not, there is more to it behind the scene.
The two-factor market is changing, and changing rapidly. New authentication methods arise, classical vendors are merging, and products have disappeared.
Thunderbird 68.6.0 Released with Huge Bug Fixes and Enhanced Features!
Thunderbird 68.6.0 Released Now: Mozilla announced the release of the latest version of Mail Thunderbird 68.6.0. Mozila Thunderbird is an open-source e-mail client, which is used to send and receive emails through secured portal. Thunderbird email client can be seen more commonly on all Linux based operating system. The latest version of Thunderbird is flooded with new features and bug fixes.
Linux Mint With Ubuntu Icons
As continuation to the previous tutorial, here is the other way around Ubuntu with Mint icon themes. Unlike Ubuntu's, this icon theme called Mint-Y is one but divided into different color sub-theme such as Mint-Y-Dark and so on. This tutorial will explain in simple ways where and what to download and how to install and switch the icon theme. Enjoy customization!
10+ Best Python IDEs for Linux
Python programming language is applied in so many areas of computer technology, i.e., Scripting, GUI development, Website development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Networking, and Network Automation, and Cyber Security.
We have many integrated development environment Python IDEs’ in the market today. All have different qualities and features. For example, some specifically run on Linux systems. Others are Windows-based, while others are cross-platform and can run on both Operating Systems. In this post, we are going to look at Python IDEs’ for Linux systems.
