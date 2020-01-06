Linux-based “PinePhone” And “PineTab” Running The Latest GNOME 3.36

The mobile OS support capability of PinePhone and PineTab is increasing day by day. And to enhance its beauty and run things fluently, it already supports various desktop environments such as KDE neon, Plasma mobile, and GNOME. In addition, you can now enjoy more features introduced in the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, which runs pretty well on both PinePhone and PineTab. The latest GNOME brings highly-polished design and performance improvements to smoothen the user experience.

How to set up the Raspberry Pi Zero for travel

For some time now, I've been a huge fan of the Raspberry Pi computer in all of its various forms. I have a number of them, and each has a server role to play. Most of the time, they work extremely well, and I'm safe in the knowledge that the small amount of power they consume is keeping the bills down. If you've read my blog before, you may have read my account of how I migrated my desktop computing to a Pi 3. This worked well for quite a while, but I finally had to accept that editing large graphics and multimedia files was a problem, so I replaced it with an Intel NUC. My hankering for Pi experimentation was still there, though, and I decided to do a "what-if" exercise and see if it could survive on the road. And that's when I dragged my Pi Zero out of retirement from my spares box.