The mobile OS support capability of PinePhone and PineTab is increasing day by day. And to enhance its beauty and run things fluently, it already supports various desktop environments such as KDE neon, Plasma mobile, and GNOME. In addition, you can now enjoy more features introduced in the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, which runs pretty well on both PinePhone and PineTab. The latest GNOME brings highly-polished design and performance improvements to smoothen the user experience.

Ultimate Chicken Horse, an amusing name and a very funny game to play with others locally and online. A big update and sale just went live for this party-platformer where you build the level as you play. Joining the roster this time is a new character, a Snake on a skateboard. There's also two brand new levels, 4 new blocks (beehives, cannons, flamethrowers, and one-way gates) and they also did some adjustments to other features throughout the game to improve the flow. The Free Play Mode has more paintbrush sizes, a new Randomize" button on the modifiers page can give you some extra chaos, a Czech localization is now available and plenty of bug fixing.

Devader is one of my favourites released last year that flew under the radar of most. A twin-stick shooter with action that takes place in a single map, with enemies so varied it will make your head spin. In my post about the original release, I mentioned how it's one not to be missed and it truly is. I've played my fair share of top-down twin-stick shoot 'em ups over the years, coming from the Sega Mega Drive, Amiga and so on but nothing quite compares to the overall chaos in Devader.

Slayaway Camp might not be a new game but it's something I only jumped into recently and it's a really great puzzle game. In it you control Skullface, a psychotic slasher bent on slaughtering people at camp. Not the nicest of settings for a puzzle game, it's a little (okay a lot) violent with decapitating, squashing, axe-to-the-face and all sorts of bloody murder going on. You can tweak the amount of gore and such but it's honestly pretty amusing with the blocky graphical style. The developer says it's actually a "diabolical logic game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to eighties trash horror" and it fits that quite nicely.

Deep Space Battle Simulator, an Early Access first-person online team-based game about two capital-ships facing off is now available on Linux. It's quite fresh, only becoming available on March 6. It's a little like a small competitive version of PULSAR: Lost Colony, with you all running around controlling different stations on the ship. You start by customizing your capital ship with different turrets, small fighters and upgrades. Then once it begins, all hell breaks loose as both teams have full control over their ship. All in first-person (unless you're the pilot) so you can run from one section to the next, grab a gun and take down any boarding party from the enemy team.

GOverlay, the open source Linux application which currently works to help you really easily configure MangoHud (more on that here) has progressed quickly since the initial release. With today's 0.2 release the developer, Benjamim Góis, is calling it a "Beta" as they feel it has come along enough for more people to try it out. Lots of enhancements have been made too including a quick check-all button to turn all options on, an initial implementation of a HUD preview, an explanation of the Vsync options when you hover, a notification when the config is saved and more.

Quite a surprise too, honestly, I wasn't expecting it to be as good as it is from the screenshots. A video and static shots for a game like this, just don't do it enough justice you really have to play it. A simple idea, the world scrolls up and you have to drive and boost your way around obstacles. There's an Endless Runner mode to chase that high score or total mayhem in the Royale Mode with tons of other vehicles all cramped into the scrolling ever-changing map.

One of the most frequent critiques of Intel's Clear Linux distribution has been its lackluster support in dealing with proprietary/third-party packages like the Google Chrome web browser and Valve's Steam gaming client. Since last summer, Clear Linux has been working on their third-party packaging support with their unique "bundles" system, but not much has been heard on the matter since. A Clear Linux user this week finally brought up the topic again of this third-party/proprietary package (bundle) handling for Clear Linux. The response from Intel Fellow Arjan van de Ven is that the code is actually now in place albeit lacks documentation and testing.