Programming: JavaScript, PHP, Debuggers, Python
-
50 Frequently Asked JavaScript Interview Questions and Answers [2020]
JavaScript has proved itself as a versatile and scalable scripting language all over time. It is one of the most popular scripting languages in the web development industry. It offers more reliability; it is easy to run and execute. It opens up special opportunities for developers. This is the reason why millions of developers (almost 94 percent of all websites are made of JavaScript) tend to use this language.
An entry-level developer with basic knowledge of JavaScript can earn $70-80,000 per year. JavaScript can be really a blessing for your career, and long time work skills in this language can make you one of the highest-paid employees of the year. Hence, no wonder why you should look for Jobs that offer a position as JavaScript developers. You might be a rookie or a professional, to get yourself on board, it is important to be ready for the JavaScript Interview Questions as well.
-
"rpminfo" php extension
-
Possible issues with debugging and inspecting compiler-optimized binaries
Developers think of their programs as a serial sequence of operations running as written in the original source code. However, program source code is just a specification for computations. The compiler analyzes the source code and determines if changes to the specified operations will yield the same visible results but be more efficient. It will eliminate operations that are ultimately not visible, and rearrange operations to extract more parallelism and hide latency. These differences between the original program’s source code and the optimized binary that actually runs might be visible when inspecting the execution of the optimized binary via tools like GDB and SystemTap.
[...]
The binary code for a particular line of source code might be removed by the compiler because it has no effect on the later results. This removal might happen when the compiler data and control flow analysis for the function determines that while the code on the line is on a control flow path that could be executed, the values computed are never used. The debugging information that maps the instructions back to source code would have no entries for those eliminated lines. GDB and SystemTap would not be able to inspect the state of the program at those exact source code lines because they no longer exist in the binary.
-
PyCharm 2020.1 EAP 7
We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can now be downloaded from our website
This EAP has a lot of important bug fixes, some new features, and a few usability improvements. All of which makes PyCharm that much better to work with.
-
Moshe Zadka: Or else:
The underappreciated else keyword in Python has three distinct uses.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 706 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice Writer: Arranging Page Styles And Different Page Numbering
Page Styles are page designs. It is similar concept to Headings and Paragraph Styles but applied to pages instead. With them, you can make different page numbering in one document such as Roman first and Arabic later just like in academic writings. Alternatively, you can also make a document with different page orientations and/or margins as you wish. You can either use existing or create new ones of them. However, the secret of success in using Page Styles is a thing called Manual Break. This tutorial explains step by step to use them with examples. Enjoy writing!
today's howtos
ffmpegfs Is A FUSE-Based Filesystem For Transcoding Video And Audio On The Fly When Opened
ffmpegfs is a free and open source FUSE-based read-only transcoding filesystem which converts audio and video formats on the fly when opened and read. It supports many formats, including MP4, WebM, OGG, MP3, OPUS, MOV, ProRes (a MOV container for Apple Prores video & PCM audio) and WAV, among others. This is useful in case you have many files in your media collection that can't be directly played by some hardware or software (e.g. DaVinci Resolve, which has limited codecs support in the free Linux version) - instead of transcoding the whole media collection you could use ffmpegfs to transcode the files on the fly, when they are accessed / played. You may also use this to easily transcode files: just drop some files in the folder that you've used as an input directory for ffmpegfs, then copy the files from the ffmpegfs output folder and the resulted files will be transcoded to the format you've specified for ffmpegfs.
Games: Valve's Steam (DRM) in Clear Linux, GPU Performance and Various Games
Recent comments
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 58 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago