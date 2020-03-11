Linux-based OBD II fleet computer adds CAN FD support
iWave has updated its Linux-driven, i.MX ULL-based “OBD II” telematics and fleet management computer with CAN-FD support. The compact OBD II supports up to 3x CAN and CAN FD connections simultaneously along with OBD-II and SAE J1939 protocols.
CAN and the newer, faster CAN FD interfaces are increasingly common on in-vehicle computers. Now, iWave has updated its OBD II telematics computer with support for both CAN and the backward compatible CAN-FD and has posted a mini white paper explaining the difference between the protocols.
