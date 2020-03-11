Security: Patches, Google, Linux and Intel
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (firefox, golang-golang-x-crypto, kernel, mbedtls, ppp, and python-django), Debian (slirp and yubikey-val), Fedora (firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk-aarch32, mbedtls, monit, seamonkey, sympa, and zsh), Gentoo (chromium, e2fsprogs, firefox, groovy, postgresql, rabbitmq-c, ruby, and vim), Mageia (ppp), openSUSE (kernel), and SUSE (glibc, kernel, openstack-manila, php5, and squid).
-
10 Essential Settings to Secure Your Google Account
After reading the title you might be wondering, “isn’t my Google account already secure?”. Well, yes it is. But on a bad day for you, it is possible for smart bad guys to circumnavigate the default security measures that Google has put on your accounts and that is why it is important to not just manually review those settings but to also implement some more and take specific precautions to reinforce your security.
Google has a dedicated page listing all the settings and recommendations that will help you to keep your account safe. These settings and recommendations page includes a list of security issues found in your account, 2-factor authentication, recovery phone details, 3rd-party apps with account access, a list of less secure app access, and information about your connected devices.
-
Marc-Etienne Léveillé on Linux malware
Marc-Etienne Léveillé, senior malware researcher for ESET, talks with CyberScoop Editor-in-Chief Greg Otto about all the different Linux malware he sees being used. Both sophisticated actors and amateur hackers are going after various flaws in the operating system. ”
We have seen very, very advanced stuff,” Léveillé told CyberScoop at the 2020 RSA Conference. “And we have seen very like low-hanging fruit, like commodity malware. But the most sophisticated Linux malware we’ve studied is called an open SSH backdoor and credential stealer. What it does a very clever way, it tries not to modify the system as less as possible.”
-
Intel Developer's Patch To Let SECCOMP Processes Like Web Browsers Opt Out Of Spectre V4
Currently the Linux kernel SECCOMP secure computing mode force-enables Spectre protections, which comes with obvious performance implications. When force-enabled, however, processes can't opt-out of the protection if they are not at risk to the likes of Spectre V4 "Speculative Store Bypass" issues. But a simple change being proposed would let such processes opt out if desired.
Longtime Intel Linux developer Andi Kleen has proposed the change to allow overriding SECCOMP's speculation disable behavior. Rather than force disabling the speculation control, it still would happen by default but not "forced" -- which in turn would let processes opt-out of the behavior due to that semantic change. The PR_SET_SPECULATION prctl can then be used for toggling SSBD and IB behavior.
-
Mitigating new LVI Intel security vulnerability will have big impact on CPU performance
Implementing full mitigations to address the load value injection (LVI) security vulnerability affecting Intel processors could significantly reduce processor performance and radically slow them down.
The vulnerability, indexed as CVE-2020-0551, was publically disclosed earlier this week when Intel rolled out a patch to address the flaw.
The chipmaker said that LVI vulnerability impacts some processors utilising speculative execution feature and could allow an attacker to steal sensitive data from vulnerable systems, via a side channel with local access.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1068 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Pico-ITX and RasPi
Programming With Python
[llvm-dev] [10.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 4 is here
Hello everyone, Release Candidate 4 was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 on the release branch at b406eab8880. It contains 12 commits since the previous release candidate. If no new problems arise, this is what the final release will look like. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc4 and https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr44555 Release testers, please run the test script, share your results, and upload binaries. Thanks, HansAlso: LLVM 10.0 RC4 Released Due To Last Minute Fixes
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Load Value Injection Vulnerability Discovered for Intel CPUs
Load Value Injection Vulnerability Discovered for Some Intel CPUs, Mitigations can Significantly Degrade Performance