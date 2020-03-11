Devices: Pico-ITX and RasPi
So today I learned that Pico-ITX boards were also called 2.5-inch boards since they are about the size of a 2.5-inch SATA drive.
Kontron’s Linux-ready “pITX-APL V2.0” Pico-ITX SBC is built around an Apollo Lake SoC with 16GB soldered LPDDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, triple displays, M.2 expansion, and -25 to 75°C support.
We’ve covered well over a dozen 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX SBCs with Intel Apollo Lake processors over the years, including Logic Supply’s EPM16x family, but we missed Kontron’s pITX-APL entry last year. Now the company has returned with a V2.0 update. Kontron also recently announced a 3.5-inch 3.5″-SBC-VR1000 with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 SoC, but it only supports Windows.
Code the map and movement basics of the innovative marble-rolling arcade game. Mark Vanstone shows you how.
Programming With Python
Psycopg is the database adapter used by most Python programs needing to work with the PostgreSQL database manager. In this blog post, psycopg maintainer Daniele Varrazzo looks forward to the next major version.
The safety and well-being of our community are extremely important to us. We have therefore decided to postpone all PyData conferences scheduled to take place until the end of June:
PyData Miami
PyData London
PyData Amsterdam
Encapsulation is an essential aspect of Object Oriented Programming.
Let’s explain encapsulation in plain words: information hiding. This means delimiting of the internal interface and attribute from the external world.
The benefit of information hiding is reducing system complexity and increasing robustness.
Why? Because encapsulation limits the interdependencies of different software components. Suppose we create a module. Our users could only interact with us through public APIs; they don’t care about the internals of this module. Even when the details of internals implementation changed, the user’s code doesn’t need a corresponding change.
To implement encapsulation, we need to learn how to define and use private attribute and a private function.
I got into a debate about Python’s support for functional programming (FP) with a friend. One of the challenging parts was listening to him say, “Python is broken” a number of times.
Python is not broken. It’s just not a great language for writing pure functional programs. Python seemed broken to my friend in exactly the same way that a hammer seems broken to someone trying to turn a screw with it.
I understand his frustration. Once you have fully embraced the FP mindset, it is difficult to understand why people would write programs any other way.
I have not fully embraced the FP mindset. But that doesn’t mean that I can’t apply some FP lessons to my Python programs.
In discussions about how FP and Python relate, I think too much attention is paid to the tactics. For example, some people say, “no need for map/filter/lambda, use list comprehensions.” Not only does this put off FP people because they’re being told to abandon the tools they are used to, but it gives the impression that list comprehensions are somehow at odds with FP constructs, or are exact replacements.
One of the challenges of remote work is when you need to work together on one thing.
Our in-browser consoles are one of the core features of our service. Almost since the beginning, PythonAnywhere has been able to share consoles -- you entered the name of another user or an email address, and they got an email telling them how to log in and view your Python (or Bash, or IPython) console. If you use an email, the person you invite doesn't have to be PythonAnywhere registered user.
Are you confused which web app development technology is the right fit for you: JavaScript or Python? Do you want to know the real difference between these two most popular tools for web development? You have landed at the right place. In this blog, we will talk about various pros and cons of choosing these two languages as well as JavaScript vs Python performance and JavaScript vs Python speed and learning curve. In addition, we will compare these two languages on various parameters. So, let’s start:
[llvm-dev] [10.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 4 is here
Hello everyone,
Release Candidate 4 was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 on
the release branch at b406eab8880. It contains 12 commits since the
previous release candidate.
If no new problems arise, this is what the final release will look like.
Source code and docs are available at
https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc4 and
https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4
Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready.
Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of
https://llvm.org/pr44555
Release testers, please run the test script, share your results, and
upload binaries.
Thanks,
Hans
Also: LLVM 10.0 RC4 Released Due To Last Minute Fixes
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
There is a new version of the friendly automation framework named Rex available in Fedoras updates-testing repositories. If you're into DevOps and automation and need some alternatives to Ansible, Puppet or Salt, this one probably is for you.
Attention Fedora community members: Fedora is seeking submissions for supplemental wallpapers to be included with the Fedora 32 release. Whether you’re an active contributor, or have been looking for a easy way to get started contributing, submitting a wallpaper is a great way to help. Read on for more details.
Our very own Burr Sutter has produced a video explaining how Kubernetes and OpenShift relate to one another, and why OpenShift is Kubernetes, not a fork there of.
2019 marked the 15th year of the world’s largest mainframe competition for students — and it was our biggest year yet. This year’s contest saw registrations grow to 25,516 participants — up 40% from 18,175 in 2018 — and participation from almost 4,000 schools. We also experienced a 123% increase in the number of students finishing all three parts since last year. New for 2019, we made a donation through #ShareTheMeal to the UN World Food Programme for every student finishing Part 1, which resulted in 7,032 children being fed for a day.
The contest drew participants from 154 total countries, up 37.5% from last year, with India, the United States, Brazil, the UK, Nigeria, Germany, Canada, and Argentina topping the list. The strong global participation in the contest confirms that students are increasingly intrigued by the technology and the significant role the mainframe plays as the IT backbone of 60 percent of the Fortune 100, 44 of the top 50 banks, 8 out of the top 10 insurers, and 8 of the top 10 telcos.
As the new coronavirus, COVID-19, evolves, we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of both Red Hat associates and the communities where we live and work. In the spirit of transparency, we thought it would be useful if we shared measures Red Hat is taking as a company:
Data can be a key to differentiating one financial institution’s products from another institution’s. Data has solidified its place as core to building offerings that target individual customer needs, and not just as a cohort member to a segment. But financial services organizations may have to up their data game to further the smart, innovative solutions and services that their customers expect.
In recent years, digital interactions have improved with the adoption of practices such as agile development. Stringing together each incremental change faster has created levels of responsiveness that are now being applied in new business contexts.
