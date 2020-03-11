IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Dominic "dmaphy" Hopf: Rex 1.8.2 available in Fedora
There is a new version of the friendly automation framework named Rex available in Fedoras updates-testing repositories. If you're into DevOps and automation and need some alternatives to Ansible, Puppet or Salt, this one probably is for you.
Submit a supplemental wallpaper for Fedora 32
Attention Fedora community members: Fedora is seeking submissions for supplemental wallpapers to be included with the Fedora 32 release. Whether you’re an active contributor, or have been looking for a easy way to get started contributing, submitting a wallpaper is a great way to help. Read on for more details.
Video: OpenShift is Kubernetes
Our very own Burr Sutter has produced a video explaining how Kubernetes and OpenShift relate to one another, and why OpenShift is Kubernetes, not a fork there of.
Master the Mainframe: Announcing our 2019 winners
2019 marked the 15th year of the world’s largest mainframe competition for students — and it was our biggest year yet. This year’s contest saw registrations grow to 25,516 participants — up 40% from 18,175 in 2018 — and participation from almost 4,000 schools. We also experienced a 123% increase in the number of students finishing all three parts since last year. New for 2019, we made a donation through #ShareTheMeal to the UN World Food Programme for every student finishing Part 1, which resulted in 7,032 children being fed for a day.
The contest drew participants from 154 total countries, up 37.5% from last year, with India, the United States, Brazil, the UK, Nigeria, Germany, Canada, and Argentina topping the list. The strong global participation in the contest confirms that students are increasingly intrigued by the technology and the significant role the mainframe plays as the IT backbone of 60 percent of the Fortune 100, 44 of the top 50 banks, 8 out of the top 10 insurers, and 8 of the top 10 telcos.
What Red Hat is doing to address coronavirus (COVID-19)
As the new coronavirus, COVID-19, evolves, we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of both Red Hat associates and the communities where we live and work. In the spirit of transparency, we thought it would be useful if we shared measures Red Hat is taking as a company:
Machine learning gives banks an on-ramp for more intelligent applications
Data can be a key to differentiating one financial institution’s products from another institution’s. Data has solidified its place as core to building offerings that target individual customer needs, and not just as a cohort member to a segment. But financial services organizations may have to up their data game to further the smart, innovative solutions and services that their customers expect.
In recent years, digital interactions have improved with the adoption of practices such as agile development. Stringing together each incremental change faster has created levels of responsiveness that are now being applied in new business contexts.
KDE and GNOME: Plasma Mobile, Krita, Gedit and GNOME Outreachy 2019
Devices: Pico-ITX and RasPi
Programming With Python
[llvm-dev] [10.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 4 is here
Hello everyone, Release Candidate 4 was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 on the release branch at b406eab8880. It contains 12 commits since the previous release candidate. If no new problems arise, this is what the final release will look like. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc4 and https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr44555 Release testers, please run the test script, share your results, and upload binaries. Thanks, HansAlso: LLVM 10.0 RC4 Released Due To Last Minute Fixes
IBM Sterling Supply Chain Insights
Optimize supply-chain routes to ensure on-time deliveries by predicting potential weather events