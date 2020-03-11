Programming With Python
Thinking psycopg3
Psycopg is the database adapter used by most Python programs needing to work with the PostgreSQL database manager. In this blog post, psycopg maintainer Daniele Varrazzo looks forward to the next major version.
PyData COVID-19 Response
The safety and well-being of our community are extremely important to us. We have therefore decided to postpone all PyData conferences scheduled to take place until the end of June:
PyData Miami
PyData London
PyData Amsterdam
Encapsulation in Python
Encapsulation is an essential aspect of Object Oriented Programming.
Let’s explain encapsulation in plain words: information hiding. This means delimiting of the internal interface and attribute from the external world.
The benefit of information hiding is reducing system complexity and increasing robustness.
Why? Because encapsulation limits the interdependencies of different software components. Suppose we create a module. Our users could only interact with us through public APIs; they don’t care about the internals of this module. Even when the details of internals implementation changed, the user’s code doesn’t need a corresponding change.
To implement encapsulation, we need to learn how to define and use private attribute and a private function.
Functional strategies in Python
I got into a debate about Python’s support for functional programming (FP) with a friend. One of the challenging parts was listening to him say, “Python is broken” a number of times.
Python is not broken. It’s just not a great language for writing pure functional programs. Python seemed broken to my friend in exactly the same way that a hammer seems broken to someone trying to turn a screw with it.
I understand his frustration. Once you have fully embraced the FP mindset, it is difficult to understand why people would write programs any other way.
I have not fully embraced the FP mindset. But that doesn’t mean that I can’t apply some FP lessons to my Python programs.
In discussions about how FP and Python relate, I think too much attention is paid to the tactics. For example, some people say, “no need for map/filter/lambda, use list comprehensions.” Not only does this put off FP people because they’re being told to abandon the tools they are used to, but it gives the impression that list comprehensions are somehow at odds with FP constructs, or are exact replacements.
How to use shared in-browser consoles to cooperate while working remotely.
One of the challenges of remote work is when you need to work together on one thing.
Our in-browser consoles are one of the core features of our service. Almost since the beginning, PythonAnywhere has been able to share consoles -- you entered the name of another user or an email address, and they got an email telling them how to log in and view your Python (or Bash, or IPython) console. If you use an email, the person you invite doesn't have to be PythonAnywhere registered user.
Python Vs JavaScript: Which One Should You Use For A Project?
Are you confused which web app development technology is the right fit for you: JavaScript or Python? Do you want to know the real difference between these two most popular tools for web development? You have landed at the right place. In this blog, we will talk about various pros and cons of choosing these two languages as well as JavaScript vs Python performance and JavaScript vs Python speed and learning curve. In addition, we will compare these two languages on various parameters. So, let’s start:
KDE and GNOME: Plasma Mobile, Krita, Gedit and GNOME Outreachy 2019
Devices: Pico-ITX and RasPi
[llvm-dev] [10.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 4 is here
Hello everyone, Release Candidate 4 was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 on the release branch at b406eab8880. It contains 12 commits since the previous release candidate. If no new problems arise, this is what the final release will look like. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc4 and https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr44555 Release testers, please run the test script, share your results, and upload binaries. Thanks, HansAlso: LLVM 10.0 RC4 Released Due To Last Minute Fixes
