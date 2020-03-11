Devices: Pico-ITX and RasPi
-
2.5-inch Pico-ITX SBC Offers LVDS, HDMI & DisplayPort Video Interfaces, Dual Gigabit Ethernet
So today I learned that Pico-ITX boards were also called 2.5-inch boards since they are about the size of a 2.5-inch SATA drive.
-
Apollo Lake Pico-ITX board offers Yocto Linux BSP
Kontron’s Linux-ready “pITX-APL V2.0” Pico-ITX SBC is built around an Apollo Lake SoC with 16GB soldered LPDDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, triple displays, M.2 expansion, and -25 to 75°C support.
We’ve covered well over a dozen 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX SBCs with Intel Apollo Lake processors over the years, including Logic Supply’s EPM16x family, but we missed Kontron’s pITX-APL entry last year. Now the company has returned with a V2.0 update. Kontron also recently announced a 3.5-inch 3.5″-SBC-VR1000 with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 SoC, but it only supports Windows.
-
Code a homage to Marble Madness | Wireframe #34
Code the map and movement basics of the innovative marble-rolling arcade game. Mark Vanstone shows you how.
-
Hello everyone, Release Candidate 4 was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 on the release branch at b406eab8880. It contains 12 commits since the previous release candidate. If no new problems arise, this is what the final release will look like. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc4 and https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr44555 Release testers, please run the test script, share your results, and upload binaries. Thanks, HansAlso: LLVM 10.0 RC4 Released Due To Last Minute Fixes
