KDE and GNOME: Plasma Mobile, Krita, Gedit and GNOME Outreachy 2019
-
Plasma Mobile update week 11 of 2020
In contrast to our usual bi-weekly blog format, this post wraps up only the most important changes that happened while no post was released. We are sorry for the lack of news in this period of time, but the good news is that as you will see in this post, the long break was not caused by a lack of content, but by a lack of time to write the post.
-
Krita Weekly #12 | 4.2.9 beta released
So, a lot has been going around these days, 2020 hasn't been the best year so far. Nevertheless don't panic, maintain proper hygiene and you should be fine for the most part.
A couple of days back 4.2.9 beta was released, here a blog post detailing the release can be found. Tons of bug fixes and a bunch of new features are there, which leaves me nothing to write about them in the weekly.
In the other news, we have been able to hire Emmet and Eoin to work on the animation subsystem part-time. Previously both have contributed to the code and also joined the rest of us in the last two yearly sprints. Here is the task that is being laid upon to be worked. And they also have started a survey for the folks interested in animation for Krita. The feedback would be helpful for us to decide which parts of the animation system need more attention.
-
gedit – 36 things to do and maybe planning a crowdfunding
GNOME 3.36 has been released. And gedit 3.36 too!
In the small corner of the Universe where I live, when we say “36” it actually means “a lot”. When we have 36 things to do today, or when we cannot do 36 things at the same time. In the case of gedit, there are also 36 things to do, as you can imagine.
I now have more time that I can devote to GNOME, especially gedit. But I’m partly living on my savings.
-
End of GNOME Outreachy 2019
The outreachy program ended the past week and we've done great improvements during this four months of work. I'm very happy with the result and with the work of the two interns and also the GNOME co-mentors that make this possible.
If we're lucky the interns will continue contributing in the future and we can see the GNOME community growing in developers and diversity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 739 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and GNOME: Plasma Mobile, Krita, Gedit and GNOME Outreachy 2019
Devices: Pico-ITX and RasPi
Programming With Python
[llvm-dev] [10.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 4 is here
Hello everyone, Release Candidate 4 was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 on the release branch at b406eab8880. It contains 12 commits since the previous release candidate. If no new problems arise, this is what the final release will look like. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/10.0.0/#rc4 and https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-10.0.0-rc4 Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr44555 Release testers, please run the test script, share your results, and upload binaries. Thanks, HansAlso: LLVM 10.0 RC4 Released Due To Last Minute Fixes
Recent comments
15 min 27 sec ago
19 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago