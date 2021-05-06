Clonezilla Live 2.6.5-21 released based on Linux 5.4
This update has shaken Clonezilla Live to its very core as the software is now based on Linux Kernel 5.4.19-1 and Debian Sid repository. Apart from that, there have also been changes in the language files, courtesy of the efforts of various developers.
For further facilitating its users, the developers have also worked on ocs-restore-mdisks as the last action can now be separated before it ends through the newly-integrated option -a|–last-action.
Other than that, there have also been several package additions in Clonezilla live, which include iotop, mtr-tiny, tmux, scrub, and nvme-cli. Plus, you can find some new Bluetooth packages such as bluetooth, bluez, and bluez-tools. It is now also possible for users to mount S3/swift cloud storage with the addition of the s3ql package.
On the other hand, a few packages were also removed for improving the software, some of which include cloudfuse and archivemount, as they haven’t been maintained for quite some time and require the outdated fuse v2.
Now let’s come to the changes that can be noticed by the users. First of all, users won’t have to interact with the obscure keyboard-configuration in singularity-debian-ocs.def all thanks to a workaround. Secondly, you’re also going to find fewer bugs in this release.
