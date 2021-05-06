Programming: GNU Mailutils, Perl, AOMP, RInside and State of Java Report GNU Mailutils Version 3.9 Version 3.9 of GNU mailutils is available for download. This is a bug-fix release. Please see the NEWS file entry for a detailed list of changes.

KBOS methods After scopes, types and signatures we got all the prerequisites to talk about the syntax and semantics of KBOS methods. Unless you want to contribute to Kephra or write a plugin, you may never use them, but please join me in the thought experiment - maybe we get a littler smarter. General Rules of Syntax KBOS is outspokenly declerative. The keyword class starts a class, attribute an attribute definition and you could even guess what method name (...) {....} stands for. In front of method may appear several combinable keywords. Lets call them method modifier for now, because Raku does that too. If one of them is present, writing method is optional.

What's new on CPAN - February 2020 Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

AMD AOMP 0.7-7 Released For Radeon OpenMP Offloading Announced at the end of last year was Radeon Open Compute 3.0 with the new "AOMP" compiler. Today a new version of AOMP has been released for OpenMP offloading support to AMD Radeon GPUs. AOMP is the newest of several downstreams of LLVM/Clang maintained by AMD. AOMP tracks upstream LLVM / Clang but with changes for supporting OpenMP API offloading support to Radeon GPUs as part of the ROCm driver stack. While focused on Radeon OpenMP support, AMD does leave the HIP / CUDA / OpenCL support within the AOMP Clang build.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RInside 0.2.16 A new release 0.2.16 of RInside arrived on CRAN and in Debian today. This comes almost exactly one year after the previous release 0.2.15. RInside provides a set of convenience classes which facilitate embedding of R inside of C++ applications and programs, using the classes and functions provided by Rcpp. This release brings one new feature, contributed by Lance Bachmeier (with some additional post-processing by me). It adds the ability to embed and call R from C programs and applications. The interface is more limited as we do not get Rcpp for automagic conversion. But this offers the door to a number of applications supporting plain C interface, and the new examples directory for example shows one for ruby. We may add others.

New Relic – the State of Java Report New Relic has released a new JVM report based on an analysis of data reported by customer JVMs running in production across the globe. Unlike other self-reported surveys, the data produced here is from JVMs that are running in production. As would be expected, the resulting data set consists of New Relic customers, but it paints a picture of what is being used in production as opposed to what developers are working and testing against. In particular, the report highlights that the majority of JVMs that are running in production are doing so with LTS releases of Java; and only a fraction over 11% are running on Java 11. The majority of JVMs (over 85%) are running on Java 8, with Java 7 following behind with a few percent. Non-LTS releases are responsible for just over 1% of reported machines running. In addition, the report highlights that JVM users are often slow to upgrade in production; there are more versions of Java running before 7 than on either 9 or 10 (which are both EOL) or 12 and 13 (which are both EOL or about to become EOL). The report also highlights that a number of JVMs are running on outdated versions of Java 8, some of which are known to have security vulnerabilities.