Kernel: Fwupd+LVFS, CFS Scheduler and LG V60 ThinQ Releases

Saturday 14th of March 2020
Linux
  • Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs

    Moving forward it will hopefully become easier updating NVMe solid-state drive device firmware under Linux.

    Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared today that he's been tackling NVMe firmware update support in cooperation with Lenovo. This isn't terribly surprising as he has requested NVMe drive/sysfs information in the past from interested users. It's been a challenge though as the NVMe firmware updating ambitions date back to at least 2018.

    Hughes noted that public today are firmware updates for drives from Samsung, Western Digital, SK Hynix, SSSTC, Kioxia, and Union Memory hardware.

  • Linux CFS Improvement Forthcoming To Help With Faster Spreading Of CPU Utilization

    A rather simple improvement to the Linux CFS scheduler's load balancing code appears to have measurable benefits with helping to more quickly spread the task utilization across the system.

    Linaro's Vincent Guittot spotted a rather simple but impactful optimization in the kernel's scheduler code. When running the CFS load balancing, it until now hasn't been checking that there are pending tasks to pull as otherwise the load balance will just fail and thus further delay the possible spreading of the system load.

  • LG V60 ThinQ kernel source code is now available

    The LG V60 ThinQ couldn’t appear at MWC 2020 as the company skipped the event due to COVID-19 fears. Thanks to a number of leaks, we had a pretty clear idea about the flagship much before the slated release. LG finally decided to unveil the V60 ThinQ through an online-only event. The phone features a Dual Screen accessory like the previously launched LG V50 ThinQ and LG G8X ThinQ. The factory-installed UX skin, aka LG UX 9.0, is based on Android 10.

Programming: GNU Mailutils, Perl, AOMP, RInside and State of Java Report

  • GNU Mailutils Version 3.9

    Version 3.9 of GNU mailutils is available for download. This is a bug-fix release. Please see the NEWS file entry for a detailed list of changes.

  • KBOS methods

    After scopes, types and signatures we got all the prerequisites to talk about the syntax and semantics of KBOS methods. Unless you want to contribute to Kephra or write a plugin, you may never use them, but please join me in the thought experiment - maybe we get a littler smarter. General Rules of Syntax KBOS is outspokenly declerative. The keyword class starts a class, attribute an attribute definition and you could even guess what method name (...) {....} stands for. In front of method may appear several combinable keywords. Lets call them method modifier for now, because Raku does that too. If one of them is present, writing method is optional.

  • What's new on CPAN - February 2020

    Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

  • AMD AOMP 0.7-7 Released For Radeon OpenMP Offloading

    Announced at the end of last year was Radeon Open Compute 3.0 with the new "AOMP" compiler. Today a new version of AOMP has been released for OpenMP offloading support to AMD Radeon GPUs. AOMP is the newest of several downstreams of LLVM/Clang maintained by AMD. AOMP tracks upstream LLVM / Clang but with changes for supporting OpenMP API offloading support to Radeon GPUs as part of the ROCm driver stack. While focused on Radeon OpenMP support, AMD does leave the HIP / CUDA / OpenCL support within the AOMP Clang build.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RInside 0.2.16

    A new release 0.2.16 of RInside arrived on CRAN and in Debian today. This comes almost exactly one year after the previous release 0.2.15. RInside provides a set of convenience classes which facilitate embedding of R inside of C++ applications and programs, using the classes and functions provided by Rcpp. This release brings one new feature, contributed by Lance Bachmeier (with some additional post-processing by me). It adds the ability to embed and call R from C programs and applications. The interface is more limited as we do not get Rcpp for automagic conversion. But this offers the door to a number of applications supporting plain C interface, and the new examples directory for example shows one for ruby. We may add others.

  • New Relic – the State of Java Report

    New Relic has released a new JVM report based on an analysis of data reported by customer JVMs running in production across the globe. Unlike other self-reported surveys, the data produced here is from JVMs that are running in production. As would be expected, the resulting data set consists of New Relic customers, but it paints a picture of what is being used in production as opposed to what developers are working and testing against. In particular, the report highlights that the majority of JVMs that are running in production are doing so with LTS releases of Java; and only a fraction over 11% are running on Java 11. The majority of JVMs (over 85%) are running on Java 8, with Java 7 following behind with a few percent. Non-LTS releases are responsible for just over 1% of reported machines running. In addition, the report highlights that JVM users are often slow to upgrade in production; there are more versions of Java running before 7 than on either 9 or 10 (which are both EOL) or 12 and 13 (which are both EOL or about to become EOL). The report also highlights that a number of JVMs are running on outdated versions of Java 8, some of which are known to have security vulnerabilities.

today's howtos

Best Download Managers for Linux

Download managers provide a convenient way to download files without relying on web browsers’ built-in download mechanisms. Usually people look for batch download support, pausing and resuming ability and multi-connection download support while choosing a download manager. Multiple connections to the same file can speed up downloads specially when a file server throttles downloads. Do note that some file servers block pause and resume functionality and have mechanisms to prevent multi-connection downloads. This article will cover command line and graphical download manager apps for Linux. Read more

KDE and GNOME: Plasma Mobile, Krita, Gedit and GNOME Outreachy 2019

  • Plasma Mobile update week 11 of 2020

    In contrast to our usual bi-weekly blog format, this post wraps up only the most important changes that happened while no post was released. We are sorry for the lack of news in this period of time, but the good news is that as you will see in this post, the long break was not caused by a lack of content, but by a lack of time to write the post.

  • Krita Weekly #12 | 4.2.9 beta released

    So, a lot has been going around these days, 2020 hasn't been the best year so far. Nevertheless don't panic, maintain proper hygiene and you should be fine for the most part. A couple of days back 4.2.9 beta was released, here a blog post detailing the release can be found. Tons of bug fixes and a bunch of new features are there, which leaves me nothing to write about them in the weekly. In the other news, we have been able to hire Emmet and Eoin to work on the animation subsystem part-time. Previously both have contributed to the code and also joined the rest of us in the last two yearly sprints. Here is the task that is being laid upon to be worked. And they also have started a survey for the folks interested in animation for Krita. The feedback would be helpful for us to decide which parts of the animation system need more attention.

  • gedit – 36 things to do and maybe planning a crowdfunding

    GNOME 3.36 has been released. And gedit 3.36 too! In the small corner of the Universe where I live, when we say “36” it actually means “a lot”. When we have 36 things to do today, or when we cannot do 36 things at the same time. In the case of gedit, there are also 36 things to do, as you can imagine. I now have more time that I can devote to GNOME, especially gedit. But I’m partly living on my savings.

  • End of GNOME Outreachy 2019

    The outreachy program ended the past week and we've done great improvements during this four months of work. I'm very happy with the result and with the work of the two interns and also the GNOME co-mentors that make this possible. If we're lucky the interns will continue contributing in the future and we can see the GNOME community growing in developers and diversity.

