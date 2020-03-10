Kernel: Fwupd+LVFS, CFS Scheduler and LG V60 ThinQ Releases Back Changes
-
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs
Moving forward it will hopefully become easier updating NVMe solid-state drive device firmware under Linux.
Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared today that he's been tackling NVMe firmware update support in cooperation with Lenovo. This isn't terribly surprising as he has requested NVMe drive/sysfs information in the past from interested users. It's been a challenge though as the NVMe firmware updating ambitions date back to at least 2018.
Hughes noted that public today are firmware updates for drives from Samsung, Western Digital, SK Hynix, SSSTC, Kioxia, and Union Memory hardware.
-
Linux CFS Improvement Forthcoming To Help With Faster Spreading Of CPU Utilization
A rather simple improvement to the Linux CFS scheduler's load balancing code appears to have measurable benefits with helping to more quickly spread the task utilization across the system.
Linaro's Vincent Guittot spotted a rather simple but impactful optimization in the kernel's scheduler code. When running the CFS load balancing, it until now hasn't been checking that there are pending tasks to pull as otherwise the load balance will just fail and thus further delay the possible spreading of the system load.
-
LG V60 ThinQ kernel source code is now available
The LG V60 ThinQ couldn’t appear at MWC 2020 as the company skipped the event due to COVID-19 fears. Thanks to a number of leaks, we had a pretty clear idea about the flagship much before the slated release. LG finally decided to unveil the V60 ThinQ through an online-only event. The phone features a Dual Screen accessory like the previously launched LG V50 ThinQ and LG G8X ThinQ. The factory-installed UX skin, aka LG UX 9.0, is based on Android 10.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 784 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: GNU Mailutils, Perl, AOMP, RInside and State of Java Report
today's howtos
Best Download Managers for Linux
Download managers provide a convenient way to download files without relying on web browsers’ built-in download mechanisms. Usually people look for batch download support, pausing and resuming ability and multi-connection download support while choosing a download manager. Multiple connections to the same file can speed up downloads specially when a file server throttles downloads. Do note that some file servers block pause and resume functionality and have mechanisms to prevent multi-connection downloads. This article will cover command line and graphical download manager apps for Linux.
KDE and GNOME: Plasma Mobile, Krita, Gedit and GNOME Outreachy 2019
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago