today's leftovers A look over what's on sale this weekend for Linux gaming fans Is it Friday already? Apparently it is. If you're stuck in across this weekend, we've rounded up some of the best deals going on for Linux gamers. First up, a reminder: AMD currently have a big sale going on some Ryzen processors, see here for more on that one. For the rest, I'll highlight a few and link to the full sale on each store.

Preview: Check out our footage from 'Resolutiion' - it's got some serious style After playing it, I have a great many questions that need answers and I am thoroughly looking forward to the full game where some of that will hopefully be answered. Perhaps my biggest question right now is: where the hell did that giant kitty come from and why is it tunnelling through the desert?

OSM-MR#8 Hackfest: the highlights The Canonical team is getting back from the OSM-MR#8 Hackfest with a lot of excitement and a fresh view on the OSM (Open Source MANO) project. Although due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 complication around the world the leadership group re-organised the Hackfest in the last moment to be fully remote, many people joined and we’ve seen a lot of new faces. We are now looking forward to hosting all of you in London, during the week of 1-5 of June.

What is “Support”? The first one is related to development and maintenance. This is where the Ubuntu Studio development team comes in. That scope is rather limited since most of the software included in Ubuntu Studio isn’t maintained or packaged by the development team, but rather other teams within Debian and Ubuntu. This includes the lowlatency kernel, which is maintained by the Ubuntu Kernel Team, and the desktop environment, which is maintained by the Xubuntu team. This support also deals with the length of time of the maintenance and upkeep of said components. For LTS releases it’s 3 years; for standard releases it’s 9 months.

The Last Hurrah Before The Server Recession Excepting some potholes here and there and a few times when the hyperscalers and cloud builders tapped the brakes, it has been one hell of a run in the last decade for servers. But thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and some structural issues with sections of the global economy – let’s stop pretending economies are national things anymore, because they clearly are not – this could be peak server for at least a few quarters. Maybe a few years. We started The Next Platform in 2015, but our experience in the systems market goes back to the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash that eventually caused a recession in the late 1980s and early 1990s that really didn’t get resolved until the dot-com boom came along and injected a whole lot of hope and cash into the tech sector and then into every other sector that needed to become an “e-business.” When we think about transition points in IT, we think that the Great Recession was the point in time when a lot of different industries pivoted. And thus our financial analysis usually goes back to the Great Recession (when we are able to get numbers back that far) because we want to see how what is going on now compared to the difficult time we were going through then.

Data Sharing and Open Source Software Help Combat Covid-19 On February 27, a teenager in the Seattle area was diagnosed with Covid-19. Shortly after, researchers at the Seattle Flu Study shared genomic data about his strain of the virus with other researchers on an “open science” site. Armed with that data, researchers involved with a second open science project determined that the teenager’s strain was a direct descendent of a strain of Covid-19 found in an unrelated patient in the Seattle area on January 20. The discovery was a key link in concluding that the virus had been spreading in the Seattle area for weeks. The way researchers connected those dots highlights the role of open science projects in tracking the evolution of Covid-19 and other diseases. Sharing data and working collaboratively across the web, scientists are quickly analyzing genetic samples, helping to shape the public response. But the rush to interpret the data also creates new risks. Viruses like Covid-19 spread by making copies of themselves. Each time they replicate, there's a chance that an error will be made, making the latest copy slightly different from the previous one. Emma Hodcroft, a postdoctoral quantitative genetics researcher at the University of Basel in Switzerland, likens these errors, known as mutations, to typos in the virus's DNA.

Niko Matsakis: Async Interview #7: Withoutboats Hello everyone! I’m happy to be posting a transcript of my async interview with withoutboats. This particularly interview took place way back on January 14th, but the intervening months have been a bit crazy and I didn’t get around to writing it up till now.

Mozilla does not respect user requests to stop tracking telemetry data A Firefox system add-on called telemetry-coverage may still be sending your IP address data to Mozilla even if you explicitly turn off telemetry data – which has privacy implications most people aren’t aware of as Mozilla stores telemetry data with a unique identifier tied to your specific Firefox client. All Firefox clients come with preinstalled system add-ons that function just like add-ons that a user would install themselves from the Add-ons store, except they’re there by default. A Mozilla employee commented on the SuperUser forum attempting to defend this action...

10 Open-Source Datasets For Text Classification One of the popular fields of research, text classification is the method of analysing textual data to gain meaningful information. According to sources, the global text analytics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 20% during the period 2020-2024. Text classification can be used in a number of applications such as automating CRM tasks, improving web browsing, e-commerce, among others. Check out 10 open-source datasets, which can be used for text classification. The Amazon Review dataset, for instance, consists of a few million Amazon customer reviews (input text) and star ratings (output labels) for learning how to train fastText for sentiment analysis. The size of the dataset is 493MB.

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy [Ed: disclosure missing. Bill Gates repeatedly pays the BBC] Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board to spend more time on philanthropic activities. He says he wants to focus on global health and development, education and tackling climate change. One of the world's richest men, Mr Gates, 65, has also left the board of Warren Buffett's massive holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

Windows Users Stream More Pirated Video than Others New research published by researchers from the Technology Policy Institute suggests that the more pirated video people watch online, the less legal video content they stream on average. Interestingly, the same data also reveal that, on average, Windows users pirate more video than those who use other operating systems.

Kernel: Fwupd+LVFS, CFS Scheduler and LG V60 ThinQ Releases Back Changes Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs Moving forward it will hopefully become easier updating NVMe solid-state drive device firmware under Linux. Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared today that he's been tackling NVMe firmware update support in cooperation with Lenovo. This isn't terribly surprising as he has requested NVMe drive/sysfs information in the past from interested users. It's been a challenge though as the NVMe firmware updating ambitions date back to at least 2018. Hughes noted that public today are firmware updates for drives from Samsung, Western Digital, SK Hynix, SSSTC, Kioxia, and Union Memory hardware.

Linux CFS Improvement Forthcoming To Help With Faster Spreading Of CPU Utilization A rather simple improvement to the Linux CFS scheduler's load balancing code appears to have measurable benefits with helping to more quickly spread the task utilization across the system. Linaro's Vincent Guittot spotted a rather simple but impactful optimization in the kernel's scheduler code. When running the CFS load balancing, it until now hasn't been checking that there are pending tasks to pull as otherwise the load balance will just fail and thus further delay the possible spreading of the system load.

LG V60 ThinQ kernel source code is now available The LG V60 ThinQ couldn’t appear at MWC 2020 as the company skipped the event due to COVID-19 fears. Thanks to a number of leaks, we had a pretty clear idea about the flagship much before the slated release. LG finally decided to unveil the V60 ThinQ through an online-only event. The phone features a Dual Screen accessory like the previously launched LG V50 ThinQ and LG G8X ThinQ. The factory-installed UX skin, aka LG UX 9.0, is based on Android 10.